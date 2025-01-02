Tories demand inquiry into grooming gangs scandal as Elon Musk attacks Starmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is being assailed by both the Tories and Elon Musk over his handling of the Oldham grooming gangs scandal, in an explosive row which threatens to overshadow the return of parliament.

Kemi Badenoch has demanded the government launch an immediate inquiry into child exploitation in Britain, after Mr Musk doubled down on his criticism of the UK government and accused the prime minister of failing to prosecute child grooming gangs during his time as director of public prosecutions (DPP).

The row spread across British politics as Reform leader Nigel Farage then waded in, criticising the Tories for failing to hold an inquiry while in office.

In the extraordinary new year spat:

Mr Musk attacked Sir Keir’s handling of the grooming scandal, claimed Jess Phillips should be jailed and demanded the release of Tommy Robinson

Ms Badenoch said an inquiry into child exploitation is “long overdue”

Two Tory ministers wrote a letter to Yvette Cooper and Ms Phillips demanding a probe

Mr Farage took aim at the Tories, saying they had 14 years to launch an inquiry

A Labour MP argued Mr Musk had “pushed it too far this time”

In a series of posts to his social media platform X, the tech billionaire called for safeguarding minister Ms Phillips to be jailed for rejecting calls for a public inquiry into historic child abuse in Oldham, as well as demanding the release of far-right activist Robinson, who was jailed for 18 months for contempt of court last October.

Hours after Mr Musk’s bizarre intervention, Ms Badenoch demanded a national probe into the UK’s “rape gangs scandal”, arguing that “2025 must be the year that the victims start to get justice”.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp and shadow safeguarding minister Alicia Kearns also piled further pressure on the government, writing a letter to Ms Phillips and home secretary Ms Cooper.

The row was triggered after GB News reported the government has formally rejected requests for a Home Office-led inquiry into historic child abuse in Oldham.

Ms Phillips responded to two letters from the Oldham Council executive after the authority voted to request a formal public inquiry into child sexual exploitation in the borough, insisting it was “for Oldham council alone” to decide whether to launch an investigation into alleged exploitation between 2011 and 2014.

The last Tory government also rejected a similar request from Oldham council for a public inquiry, saying it is for local authorities to commission local inquiries.

Responding to the criticism, a Labour spokesperson pointed out that the party called for and supported a national inquiry into child sexual abuse under Professor Alexis Jay, which concluded in 2022, as well as supporting an independent review commissioned by Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, which covered Oldham.

The spokesperson also said the party would “welcome and support an independent investigation commissioned by Oldham Council which puts victims’ voices at its heart, following the examples of Telford and Rotherham”.

Mr Musk has engaged in a long-running war of words with Sir Keir’s administration which came to a head during last summer’s far-right riots when the social media boss claimed “civil war is inevitable” in the UK.

Posting to X on Thursday, Mr Musk said: “In the UK, serious crimes such as rape require the Crown Prosecution Service’s approval for the police to charge suspects.

“Who was the head of the CPS when rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice? Keir Starmer, 2008 -2013.

“Who is the boss of Jess Phillips right now? Keir Starmer. The real reason she’s refusing to investigate the rape gangs is that it would obviously lead to the blaming of Keir Starmer (head of the CPS at the time).”

A number of prosecutions involving grooming gangs were taking place around the time Sir Keir took up his post as DPP. He launched reforms into how the CPS handles child sex abuse cases, as well as saying that ethnicity or “political correctness” should not get in the way of prosecutions.

Sir Keir has also blamed the previous Conservative government for not bringing in a duty to report safeguarding issues.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage took aim at Kemi Badenoch’s intervention ( Nigel Farage )

After Mr Musk’s intervention, Ms Badenoch said: “The time is long overdue for a full national inquiry into the rape gangs scandal.

“Trials have taken place all over the country in recent years but no one in authority has joined the dots. 2025 must be the year that the victims start to get justice.”

Before the government responded, Mr Farage hit back: “Talk is cheap. The Conservatives had 14 years in government to launch an inquiry. The establishment has failed the victims of grooming gangs on every level.”

Mr Musk, who is a close ally of Donald Trump, has been increasingly supportive of Reform UK in recent weeks, amid growing rumours that he is planning to donate tens of millions of pounds to the political party.

His latest intervention sparked anger from within Labour ranks, with one MP telling the Guardian that he has “pushed it too far this time”.

“Twitter [now X] is really rapidly becoming a cess pit, even for disinterested non-partisan types”, they said.

The Tesla boss’s latest attack comes just days after Downing Street was forced to defend Sir Keir’s government as “unashamedly pro-growth” after Mr Musk lashed out at his policies.

Responding to calls to build a new plant for his electric cars in Scotland, Mr Musk said “very few companies” would be willing to put money into the UK under Labour.

While Downing Street rejected Mr Musk’s assessment of the government’s policies, it sought to avoid being drawn into a public spat with the owner of the X social media site and a member of Mr Trump’s inner circle.

The turbulent start to the year comes after a damning YouGov poll revealed voters see Labour as “incompetent” and “dishonest”, with only 12 per cent saying Labour has been successful so far.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Child sexual abuse and exploitation are the most horrendous crimes and the Home Office supports police investigations and independent inquiries to get truth and justice for victims.

“We have supported both the national overarching inquiry into child abuse which reported in 2022, and local independent inquiries and reviews including in Telford, Rotherham and Greater Manchester. This government is working urgently to strengthen the law so that these crimes are properly reported and investigated.

“In Oldham, the crimes committed by grooming gangs were horrific. Young girls were abused in the most cruel and sadistic way. Victims and the community need to know that all steps are taken to deliver justice and protect children properly in the future.”