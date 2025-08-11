Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Kemi Badenoch suggests putting asylum seekers in ‘migrant camps’

The Tory leader suggested that putting asylum seekers in ‘camps’ could avoid ‘bringing all of this hassle into communities’

Millie Cooke
Political Correspondent
Monday 11 August 2025 10:00 EDT
Comments
‘Anger doesn’t get you anywhere’, home office minister tells migration protesters

Kemi Badenoch appeared to suggest the setting up of migrant “camps” when speaking about possible alternatives to using hotels to house asylum seekers.

As she met members of the community in Epping, Essex, the Conservative Party leader said: “We’ve got to turn things around very quickly. We cannot use rules from 1995, or 2005, or even 2015 for 2025.

“Our world is changing very quickly, and we need to adapt to it.”

Speaking on a visit to Epping, Mrs Badenoch said: “Is it possible for us to set up camps and police that, rather than bringing all of this hassle into communities?”
Speaking on a visit to Epping, Mrs Badenoch said: “Is it possible for us to set up camps and police that, rather than bringing all of this hassle into communities?” (PA)

Mrs Badenoch said: “Is it possible for us to set up camps and police that, rather than bringing all of this hassle into communities?

“As a party, we need to also hear from the community about what you think the solutions are. We don’t have all the answers; it’s important that we make sure that the community is part of the problem solved.”

It comes amid mounting tensions over migration in recent days, with protests taking place across the UK.

Meanwhile, the government is ramping up its efforts to bring down migration amid growing public anger over the issue, announcing on Friday that the new “one in, one out” returns deal with France was up and running.

More to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in