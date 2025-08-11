Kemi Badenoch suggests putting asylum seekers in ‘migrant camps’
The Tory leader suggested that putting asylum seekers in ‘camps’ could avoid ‘bringing all of this hassle into communities’
Kemi Badenoch appeared to suggest the setting up of migrant “camps” when speaking about possible alternatives to using hotels to house asylum seekers.
As she met members of the community in Epping, Essex, the Conservative Party leader said: “We’ve got to turn things around very quickly. We cannot use rules from 1995, or 2005, or even 2015 for 2025.
“Our world is changing very quickly, and we need to adapt to it.”
Mrs Badenoch said: “Is it possible for us to set up camps and police that, rather than bringing all of this hassle into communities?
“As a party, we need to also hear from the community about what you think the solutions are. We don’t have all the answers; it’s important that we make sure that the community is part of the problem solved.”
It comes amid mounting tensions over migration in recent days, with protests taking place across the UK.
Meanwhile, the government is ramping up its efforts to bring down migration amid growing public anger over the issue, announcing on Friday that the new “one in, one out” returns deal with France was up and running.
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments