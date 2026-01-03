Starmer says UK sheds ‘no tears’ at the end of Maduro regime in Venezuela

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has backed the transition of power in Venezuela saying the UK “shed no tears” about the end of Nicolas Maduro's regime.

His comments, which will be seen as effective support for Donald Trump, came after the US President stunned the world by announcing it had captured President Maduro and was taking over the running of the South American country.

The Prime Minister had faced calls from Labour MPs and opposition politicians to condemn the US’s action, which included a large-scale military strike and saw explosions reported across the capital Caracas in the early hours of Saturday.

But in a statement Sir Keir said: "The UK has long supported a transition of power in Venezuela. We regarded Maduro as an illegitimate president and we shed no tears about the end of his regime.”

Sir Keir Starmer said the Government would ‘shed no tears’ about the end of Nicolas Maduro’s regime (Isabel Infantes/PA) ( PA Wire )

He added: "I reiterated my support for international law this morning. The UK government will discuss the evolving situation with US counterparts in the days ahead as we seek a safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate government that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people.”

In an interview recorded earlier on Saturday the Prime Minister refused to say whether Donald Trump has broken international law.

He told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show, he said: “We need to establish the full picture. I then need to speak to President Trump, I need to speak to our allies. But I don’t shy away from this, I’ve been a lifelong advocate of international law and the importance of compliance with international law. But I want to ensure that I’ve got all the facts at my disposal, and we haven't got that at the moment, and we need to get that before we come to a decision about the consequences in relation to the actions that have been taken.”

Pressed on the fact that the US has admitted capturing the leader of a sovereign state, he again insisted he wanted to “establish all the facts”.

This is a developing story, more follows...