Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Tories have put in a formal complaint to the parliamentary standards commissioner over allegations of irregular donations to Keir Starmer’s leadership campaign in 2020.

Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake has asked for an investigation after claiming he had uncovered new evidence regarding the role of Sir Keir’s now chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, in running the leadership campaign.

He alleged that Mr McSweeney’s then thinktank Labour Together had in effect made undeclared donations to the Starmer campaign.

open image in gallery The Conservatives have called for an investigation into donations made to Labour Together, a campaign group previously led by chief of staff Morgan McSweeney ( PA Archive )

However, Labour sources have strongly denied the allegations, saying Mr McSweeney was only paid by the leadership campaign, not Labour Together, at the time.

It is part of an ongoing push by the Conservative Party to attack Mr McSweeney, who is seen as the most powerful ally of the prime minister’s and the most influential figure in the government.

In a threat on social media platform X, Mr Hollinrake said: “Labour say there’s nothing here to see, and that there was no involvement. But... it was confirmed in 2023 that Morgan McSweeney was ‘seconded from Labour Together to be campaign director for Starmer.’”

He went on: “Morgan McSweeney’s own LinkedIn also confirms he was working as Starmer’s campaign director at the time. But Labour Together’s Companies House declarations confirm McSweeney was serving as director of the organisation throughout this period – only leaving the role in April.”

He also noted that now-deleted articles from Labour Together’s own website “boasted of their intimate involvement with Starmer’s campaign”, including that “in 2020, Labour Together helped to tally the party membership behind Keir Starmer.”

open image in gallery It was alleged Labour Together had in effect made undeclared donations to the Starmer campaign ( PA Wire )

He also alleged that Labour Together spent thousands on polling for the Starmer campaign to defeat the left-wing candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey.

Mr Hollinrake alleged it was “a cover-up” and added: “The House of Commons rules on political donations are crystal clear that donations or support in kind to MPs from members’ associations must be declared – yet ‘Nothing to See Here’ Keir completely failed to do so.”

He claimed “the public are being lied to” and announced he was making a formal complaint to the Standards Commissioner.

However, Labour has issued a denial of the allegations.

A Labour source said: "Morgan's salary was paid for by Keir's leadership campaign for the duration of the campaign, not Labour Together. Neither Keir nor his leadership campaign accepted monetary or in-kind donations from Labour Together during the Leadership election."