A non-binding vote is expected later today at the Labour Party conference to reverse the controversial cut to the winter fuel payments.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer faces mounting pressure over the policy that has been criticised for being disproportionately harmful to the poorest pensioners.

The motion by Unite and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will be debated on Wednesday and it is expected to receive strong support from delegates.

Sir Keir has emphasised the need for economic stability, but union leaders argue that the cuts undermine Labour’s promise of change and are economically unsound.

The outcome of Wednesday’s vote will test Starmer’s ability to manage dissent within the party, with questions looming about whether he will reverse the policy if the unions are victorious.

Union members campaigning at conference ( AFP via Getty Images )

How are the winter fuel payments changing?

The annual tax-free winter fuel payment of between £100 and £300 was introduced in 1997 to help eligible pensioners meet the costs of heating their homes in winter. It was then expanded to all pensioners in 2000.

The government is facing opposition to its decision to means-test the payment, stripping it from millions of pensioners. It means those in receipt of pension credit or other certain benefits will continue to receive them but others won’t.

Some make the point that rich pensioners wrongly get the payment too, but the unions argue that a universal payment to all pensioners ensures nobody falls through the gaps.

Why is it controversial?

The government has been urged to review its decision affecting 10 million pensioners after the regulator Ofgem announced household energy bills will rise by £150 in October.

Sir Keir Starmer has been warned the double hit will lead to disaster for pensioners on low and modest incomes or living in vulnerable circumstances due to ill health.

Since announcing the measure, charities and campaigners have urged the government to reverse the changes. Research from Age UK shows that around two million vulnerable pensioners are likely to miss out, while money expert Martin Lewis has also said Labour should “rethink” the measure.

What are the unions proposing?

The vote calls for means testing of the winter fuel allowance to be reversed, an end to fiscal rules that prevent borrowing to invest, plus the introduction of a wealth tax.

The motion to reverse the decision is being put forward by one of the country’s biggest unions Unite and seconded by the Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents postal workers and the banking sector, among others.

While the vote wouldn’t force a policy change, it would make it harder for Labour to proceed with it.

What is the likely outcome of the vote?

Union delegates staged a noisy protest ahead of a debate today and gathered outside the conference hall, shouting: “Save the winter fuel.”

Union’s general secretary Sharon Graham has said if the mood of those in the conference hall matched those of people outside, the vote “should sail through.” She said people are “disgusted, quite frankly.”

But despite 18 Labour MPs signing an early-day motion earlier this month opposing the means-testing of winter fuel payments, the prime minister managed to stare down his backbenchers and stave off a wider revolt.

MPs voted 348 to 228 to axe the payment on 11 September, rejecting a Tory bid for the controversial policy to be blocked. Just one Labour MP voted against the cut, while another 53 abstained.