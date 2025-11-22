Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A poll of Labour members has confirmed that there is an appetite to replace Sir Keir Starmer, with Andy Burnham as the favourite choice to succeed him.

According to a poll of 1,013 Labour members by Survation for LabourList, Mr Burnham would be favoured over Sir Keir by 58 per cent to 32 per cent.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis last week offered to give up his seat so Mr Burnham could run for parliament to allow him to become leader.

Former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner also has a strong lead of 19 points over the PM by 52 per cent to 33 per cent despite being forced to resign over a failure to pay £40,000 of stamp duty.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband, who lost the 2015 election as Labour leader, is also preferred to Sir Keir by four points with 44 per cent to 40 per cent.

And health secretary Wes Streeting, who was at the centre of accusations recently from Downing Street that he was plotting to overthrow the PM, would win by 33 per cent to 31 per cent.

open image in gallery Andy Burnham is the favoured replacement for Keir Starmer by Labour members ( BBC Breakfast )

Speculation has been running high since earlier this month that there could be an attempt to oust Sir Keir as Labour leader after sources in Downing Street put out the briefing against Mr Streeting.

The prime minister has insisted in an interview that he hopes to lead the party until at least 2034, covering two more elections. Officials briefed he would fight any attempt to remove him.

But his government’s growing unpopularity and the threat of Nigel Farage’s Reform on the right and Greens on the left has led some to suggest he could be forced out after the next local elections in May.

Labour have fallen as low as fifth in the polls and now average at below 20 per cent, only just above the Tories.

Other hopefuls to replace Sir Keir though are not favoured by the membership.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood, who angered many with her draconian new policies on asylum seekers, would lose to Sir Keir by 50 per cent to 16 per cent.

Deputy leader Lucy Powell, who won the contest to replace Ms Rayner on a platform of criticising Sir Keir, would lose to him by 48 per cent to 30 per cent.

open image in gallery Some question if enough time has passed for Angela Rayner to return to the top ( PA )

Emma Burnell, editor of LabourList, said: “Starmer's team have made it clear that he would contest a leadership contest were one to arise.

“Of course, that was a week ago and we all know that's a long time in politics. It may well be that if it came to it Starmer would decide a contest in which he ran – and was possibly defeated – was too damaging to the party in the long term.

"However, the two leading contenders to Starmer both face significant challenges. Rayner because it may be that not enough time has passed since she, very unfortunately, had to step down. Burnham because he faces several hurdles to being able to run. If things move quickly, he may not be able to return to parliament in time to be a candidate.

“This might give Starmer and his team hope. If there is no obvious candidate that can beat him, he will feel much more secure in place.”

She added: “At the moment this is all speculation. But it is speculation the leadership have invited with their own briefings about Streeting. This conversation has gone from mildly discontented whispers to very real speculation as a result.

“This is the first polling of the Labour membership on this question since it burst into the open. It is clear that they are now openly questioning if Starmer is still the right person to lead the party.”