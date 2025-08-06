Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer has refused to rule out tax rises in autumn as he faces growing pressure to fill a £50bn shortfall in the government’s finances.

The prime minister defended his record, saying Labour had “stabilised the economy” since it came to power last year and pledged the Budget would make “sure people feel better off” as he tried to head off increasing pressure on the issue.

Leading economists have warned Rachel Reeves that she must raise taxes or tear up her flagship borrowing rules to fill a £50bn black hole left by a combination of Labour U-turns, higher borrowing and sluggish economic growth.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer said he did not ‘recognise’ some of the figures being used in warnings about the public finances (Toby Melville/PA) ( PA Wire )

Declining to explicitly rule out raising VAT, income tax and corporation tax, he said: "In the autumn, we'll get the full forecast and obviously set out our Budget."

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) – a leading economic think tank – said the chancellor could also look at spending cuts in the autumn Budget as a way to raise the money needed by 2029-30 to remedy a £41.2bn shortfall on her borrowing targets, set out by her self-imposed “stability rule”.

To restore an almost £10bn buffer that the government has maintained since last year’s Budget, the chancellor must therefore raise a total of £51.1bn, they warned.

The NIESR’s report said the chancellor has been left with the difficult task of trying to meet her fiscal rules while fulfilling spending commitments and upholding a manifesto pledge not to raise taxes on working people.

But after a swathe of spending cuts squeezing departmental budgets at the last spending review, tax rises are the more likely option.

The chancellor is under increasing pressure to raise income tax or consider a wealth tax on the rich.

open image in gallery Economists have warned Rachel Reeves will be left with no choice but to raise taxes in the autumn (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

John McTernan, Tony Blair’s former political secretary, said Sir Keir and Ms Reeves would have to make “hard choices” and suggested that options include a levy on banks, wealth taxes and so-called ‘sin taxes’.

He said: “I think (ministers) are going to have to find some taxes… I think the tax you have to look at are, ‘let's look at people who did well in the last 14,15 years’, the banks who got a sweetheart deal from George Osborne.” He said that some kind of tax or levy on banks, was “worth looking at. Because I'm not sure people would go into the streets to say ‘No, hands off my bank’”.

He also highlighted so-called sin taxes, such as on gambling “you could raise taxes there”, he told the BBC.

He added: “I'm not myself in favour of a blanket wealth tax, but you can look at taxes on wealth. Is it right that the returns on capital are taxed at lower rate than returns on income?”

Former chief economist at the Department for Work and Pensions Jonathan Portes told the Independent fuel duty should rise and more affluent older people should pay more.

He said: "Obviously there is still a lot of uncertainty about how large tax rises should be. I think the basic principle has to be the tax and pension system needs to be rebalanced so that better-off older people, especially those with substantial property and pension wealth, make a much larger contribution to addressing the fiscal pressures that result from increasing spend on the NHS, social care and pensions. Also it is long past time to raise fuel duty."

The Niesr’s forecast also warned that the poorest 10 per cent of people – amounting to 2.8 million households – have seen their living standards fall 1.3 per cent under Labour, some 10 per cent lower than pre-Covid levels.

On a trip to Milton Keynes, the PM said the Budget would "build on what we've done" by focusing on "living standards" and "making sure that people feel better off".

He said the chancellor’s “focus” would be " living standards, so that we will build on what we've done in the first year of this Government. We've stabilised the economy. That means interest rates have been cut now four times. For anybody watching this on a mortgage that makes a huge difference on a monthly basis to how much they pay.

"In the first year, we've raised wages as well, both in the private sector plus the minimum wage, which means people have got a bit more money coming into their pocket, and so at this stage that will be set out in the budget, but the focus will very much be on living standards and making sure people feel better off."

Asked whether he disagreed with economists warning tax rises in the budget would be necessary to raise revenue, the PM said "some of the figures that are being put out are not figures that I recognise."