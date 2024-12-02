Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

No ceasefire can be reached in Gaza that does not include the return of hostages by Hamas, Sir Keir Starmer has warned at a major event in London.

Less than 48 hours after pro-Palestinian protesters took over Westminster carrying posters with “Starmer has blood on his hands”, the prime minister gave a defiant message on his Middle East policy as he addressed the Labour Friends of Israel group.

It came after he met with Mandy Damari, 63, the mother of Emily Damari, 28, the last remaining British hostage taken by Hamas terrorists on the brutal 7 October in 2023.

Ms Damari was given a standing ovation when she addressed the event in central London and made an emotional appeal for the return of her daughter and the other hostages held by the Palestinian terrorist group.

open image in gallery Starmer met Mandy Damari, the mother of Hamas hiostage Emily Damari ( LFI )

The event also heard a passionate speech from Israel’s ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely who pushed for tougher action against Iran.

Echoing the previous comments, Sir Keir said his government is continuing to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, adding: “There is no ceasefire worthy of the name, which does not, as item number one, include the return of all the hostages.”

Hamas is still holding around 100 Israeli hostages inside Gaza, at least a third of whom are believed to be dead, following its attack on southern Israel in October 2023.

The Prime Minister said at the speech: “This government continues its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, to facilitate the unconditional release of all remaining hostages and a surge of desperately needed humanitarian aid.”

Our allies will be all those – Israeli or Palestinian – who seek to further the cause of reconciliation, peace and progress Sir Keir Starmer

He insisted his government was “pro-Israel, pro-Palestine and pro-peace”.

“Our allies will be all those – Israeli or Palestinian – who seek to further the cause of reconciliation, peace and progress.

“So we must fight all the more strongly for a renewed political progress that recognises that there is no secure Israel without a viable Palestinian state.

“And no security for Palestinians without a safe and secure Israel.”

Sir Keir also appeared to hint at criticism of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which recently issued an arrest warrant for Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

He said “We respect the independence of the ICC. We are signatories to the Rome Statute. But I will never accept any equivalence between Israel, a democracy, and Hamas, a terrorist organisation.”