X is acting to comply with UK law, Keir Starmer tells MPs amid Grok row

Elon Musk’s X is taking action to comply with UK law, the Prime Minister has told MPs following the row over its AI chatbot Grok.

Sir Keir Starmer said news the social media company was taking action on concerns Grok was producing sexualised images of women and children was welcome.

But he added the Government would not “back down”, saying media watchdog Ofcom’s independent investigation into Grok would continue.

Meanwhile, Mr Musk claimed that his chatbot would refuse to produce illegal content and appeared to blame “adversarial hacking” for Grok’s generation of sexualised images.

Also on Wednesday, the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee called on X, along with other social media firms, to answer questions from MPs in Parliament about the threat posed by foreign disinformation targeting the UK online.

Responding to a question from Labour MP Emily Darlington, Sir Keir repeated his condemnation of Grok as “disgusting” and “shameful”, and said Ofcom had ministers’ full backing to act if X did not.

He said: “To update the House, I have been informed this morning that X is acting to ensure full compliance with UK law.

“If so, that is welcome, but we’re not going to back down, and they must act.

“We will take the necessary measures. We will strengthen existing laws and prepare for legislation if it needs to go further, and Ofcom will continue its independent investigation.”

A statement from the Prime Minister later added the Government was “keeping a close watch on the situation”.

After Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir’s official spokesman said he had been responding to “some reports this morning surrounding some of the changes by the platform in terms of the ability to generate images of women”.

Ofcom launched an investigation into X on Monday following mounting concerns over reports Grok was allowing users to manipulate images of women and children to sexualise them.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said the watchdog would have ministers’ full support to take action against X, including effectively banning the platform in the UK, if the company did not make changes.

She condemned the platform’s decision to limit some use of Grok’s image generating function to X’s paying subscribers, saying the platform was “monetising abuse”.

And Ms Kendall said legislation making it a criminal offence to create or request the creation of non-consensual intimate images would come into force this week following the Grok outcry.

Mr Musk, the site’s billionaire owner, initially claimed the threats were part of an effort to censor X.

On Wednesday, he said he was not aware of “any naked underage images generated by Grok” and claimed the chatbot would “refuse to produce anything illegal” as its “operating principle” is to “obey the laws of any given country or state”.

He added: “There may be times when adversarial hacking of Grok prompts does something unexpected. If that happens, we fix the bug immediately.”

Meanwhile, Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee also said it had written to social media companies X, Meta and TikTok asking them to address the “inadequate” response to “inauthentic coordinated behaviour” online later.

The cross-party group of MPs chaired by Labour’s Dame Emily Thornberry said on Wednesday it had heard “repeated warnings that these platforms are becoming melting pots of disinformation”.

Dame Emily said that “while this threat may come from overseas – Russia, China, Iran, amongst many others – the impact is felt here, by each and every one of us”.

She added: “Make no mistake, nefarious actors are seeking to manipulate and deceive us daily to serve their own interests.

“Time and again, we’ve been told that social media platforms are being weaponised to sow division and undermine trust, that they have become a host for the dissemination of lies.

“These lies undermine trust in Government, in politics, and in democracy here in Britain.

“That’s why today we’ve written to the social media companies X, Meta, and TikTok as part of our inquiry into disinformation diplomacy.

“These platforms have questions to answer over their inadequate response to the spread of disinformation.

“I urge these companies to come and explain their processes for dealing with this critical issue to my committee.”