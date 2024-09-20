Keir Starmer will no longer accept donations for clothes after freebies row

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Keir Starmer has said he will not accept any more free clothes from donors after days of negative adlines over ‘wardrobegate’.

Angela Rayner and Rachel Reeves have also made the same pledge, in an abrupt change of policy before Labour’s annual conference opens this weekend.

The row erupted after it emerged the prime minister did not initially declare clothing for his wife Victoria from Lord Alli, who has given more than £500,000 to Labour over the last 20 years.

As the row raged Lady Starmer made an appearance at London Fashion Week, in a borrowed outfit.

Keir Starmer has defended accepting free Arsenal tickets ( Sky News )

The Labour leader himself was also embroiled in his own row in over his decision to accept more than £100,000 in gifts. In what was was dubbed “passes for glasses”, Lord Alli, a prominent donor, gave him tens of thousands of pounds worth of clothing and accommodation, including “multiple pairs” of spectacles.

And the row over ‘freebies’ spread to other members of the cabinet.

Ms Rayner, the deputy PM, stayed at a flat owned by the wealthy peer in New York over New Year.

And Wes Streeting joked he had been ‘outed’ as a Taylor Swift fan after accepting free tickets to a concert.

The change of heart comes after a series of senior Labour figures defended the donations.

Emily Thornberry questioned whether the public expected the PM to “take a packed lunch” to a state dinner at Buckingham Palace.

At the weekend foreign secretary David Lammy said the donations were accepted so the Labour leader and his wife could “look their best”.

Cabinet minister Dame Angela Eagle struggled to defend the prime minister on Tuesday, telling Times Radio she was “not responsible for decisions the prime minister makes”.

Victoria Starmer attended the Edeline Lee show during London Fashion Week September after the row erupted ( Getty Images )

MPs are required to register gifts and donations within 28 days.

Commons rules say MPs should register “any benefit given to any third party, whether or not this accompanied a benefit for him or her, if the Member is aware, or could reasonably be expected to be aware, of the benefit and that it was given because of his or her membership of the House or parliamentary or political activities”.

