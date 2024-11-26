Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Keir Starmer risks a blow to his pledge to reset relations with the European Union after Brexit amid fears one of his key allies could be ousted in Friday’s elections in Ireland.

The Labour prime minister has built a strong personal rapport with the Irish leader Simon Harris since his election in July.

But a new poll for the Irish Times suggests Mr Harris’ Fine Gael has slumped from first to third place – after a gaffe which has been compared to Gordon Brown’s 2010 ‘bigoted woman’ comments.

Mr Harris walked away from disability care worker Charlotte Fallon when she tried to ask him about low pay in her job sector. She responded “keep shaking hands and pretending you’re a good man” in an exchange that has since racked up millions of views online.

At the end of the last Labour government, then prime minister Mr Brown’s election campaign was thrown into turmoil after he was caught on a live mic calling a Labour supporter a “bigoted woman”.

open image in gallery Taoiseach Simon Harris and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer swapped personalised jerseys (Peter Morrison/PA) ( PA Wire )

The poll puts Fine Gael on 19 per cent, far below the 25 per cent it polled when the election was called a fortnight ago.

The centre-right party now trails its main coalition partner, fellow centre-right party Fianna Fáil on 21 per cent and Sinn Féin on 20 per cent.

The UK believes Ireland will play a pivotal role in Sir Keir’s plan for a reset in relations with the European Union.

Setting out the scale of his ambition earlier this year he promised to fix Britain’s damaged relations with the bloc for the benefit of “generations to come”.

Just weeks later, insiders told The Independent the Irish were “very influential” to the project.

Mr Harris also signalled his willingness to develop a closer relationship with the UK in the wake of Labour’s landslide election victory, and he and Sir Keir have built up a significant personal relationship since Labour’s election victory.

Mr Harris gave Sir Keir’s plans a boost at a conference at Blenheim Palace, when he described the election of the new Labour government as a potential “game-changer”.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer and German chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is widely expected to lose a general election early next year ( Nadja Wohlleben/PA Wire )

After a private discussion between the two men at the prime minister’s private residence, Chequers, he went on to describe the reset as “real” and “meaningful”.

The Independent has been told he also told that he reiterated that sentiment in person to Sir Keir later.

At Chequers the Irish PM also gave Sir Keir a new Donegal Gaelic football shirt, after he was pictured playing football in one bought on his honeymoon in Ireland nearly two decades ago.

Mr Harris could be the second key ally Sir Keir loses this winter.

He has also developed a close working relationship with the German chancellor, Olaf Sholz, who is widely expected to lose a general election scheduled for early next year.