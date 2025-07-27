Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer will plead with Donald Trump to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza and end the suffering of thousands of Palestinians when he meets with the US president in Scotland on Monday.

The growing crisis in the Middle East will top the agenda when the two hold their bilateral meeting at President Trump’s Turnberry golf course in Ayrshire, with the prime minister under immense political pressure to change the UK’s policy on recognising Palestine as a state.

It comes after the IDF announced a “tactical pause” in fighting to allow aid to get in, with thousands of people trapped in Gaza facing mass starvation. On Sunday, Jordan and the UAE carried out the first airdrops of food and essential supplies.

open image in gallery The president will meet with prime minister Keir Starmer during his visit to Scotland ( PA Wire )

A Downing Street source said that the prime minister and the president have a “shared desire to bring an end to the barbaric war”.

The meeting comes after a Sunday bilateral between Mr Trump and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at Turnberry, where the two struck a trade deal to avoid a tariff war despite the US president having told reporters beforehand that he was “not in a good mood”.

It was put to Mr Trump that Sir Keir would ask him about a Middle East ceasefire, but he replied: “We’re meeting about a lot of things. We have our trade deal and it’s been a great deal.

“It’s good for us. It’s good for them and good for us. I think the UK is very happy, they’ve been trying for 12 years to get it and they got it, and it’s a great trade deal for both, works out very well.

“We’ll be discussing that. I think we’re going to be discussing a lot about Israel. They’re very much involved in terms of wanting something to happen. [Starmer] is doing a very good job, by the way.”

The mini-summit at Turnberry was intended primarily to focus on the continuing problem of steel tariffs imposed by President Trump, and other aspects of the trade deal the two signed last month.

Sir Keir also wants to press the president on providing a backstop for the “coalition of the willing” he is establishing with French president Emmanuel Macron to provide a guarantee of peace in Ukraine once the war with Russia comes to an end.

But with harrowing pictures emerging over the past week of malnourished children in Gaza, alongside reports of the impact of starvation in the territory, the Middle East crisis has risen to the top of the agenda.

Sir Keir is hoping that the strong personal relationship he has developed with the US president will help him in persuading Mr Trump to move on a number of these issues.

The two will continue to talk when they travel together to Aberdeen for a further private dinner at Mr Trump’s other Scottish golf course, which is dedicated to his mother. The president is looking for support to host an Open championship.

Downing Street has insisted that “the strength of the UK-US relationship will be on display again” as the prime minister meets President Trump for what it described as “wide-ranging talks”.

But the meeting is likely to be overshadowed by pressure on Sir Keir to join Mr Macron in officially recognising a Palestinian state.

open image in gallery Palestinians struggle to get donated food at a community kitchen in Gaza City ( AP )

There was some speculation on Friday that the prime minister was close to doing so, after 221 MPs signed a cross-party letter supporting the move. Labour’s biggest donors, the trade unions, have also collectively demanded action on recognising Palestine.

Sir Keir used his strongest language yet on Friday when he described Israel’s actions in Gaza as “unspeakable and indefensible”, adding that Palestinians have an “inalienable right” to their own state.

Pressure was further added by Mr Macron’s announcement that France was preparing to recognise Palestine as a state, just ahead of an E3 phone call on Friday with Sir Keir and the German chancellor Friedrich Merz.

But Sir Keir has held off taking similar action, with some suggesting that he wanted to see what President Trump would have to say about the crisis at their meeting at Turnberry before making a final decision.

The problems kicked off further on Sunday, when Live Aid founder and former pop star Sir Bob Geldof clashed with Tory leader Kemi Badenoch on the topic of Israel and Gaza.

The two appeared on Sir Trevor Phillips’s Sunday morning show on Sky News.

When asked about Israeli government claims that there are hundreds of trucks full of aid waiting to get into Gaza that are being held up by United Nations incompetence and Hamas, Sir Bob hit out at Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.

“The Israeli authorities are lying,” he claimed. “They’re lying. Netanyahu is a liar. The IDF are lying.”

open image in gallery The war in Ukraine is also on the agenda ( AP )

The comments enraged the Israeli government, which has denied being at fault after reports emerged that more than 110 people have died of hunger during the conflict. Israel has blamed Hamas for “stealing aid and prolonging the war”.

Israel’s deputy foreign minister, Sharren Haskel, told The Independent: “Bob Geldof says that ‘we are way beyond’ the attack by Hamas on Israel on 7 October 2023. This is complete rubbish. Hamas still holds 50 hostages in their dungeons of torture. They have been held for 660 days. I don’t hear Bob Geldof calling for their release?”

When Sir Bob’s remarks were put to her by Sir Trevor, Ms Badenoch said he was wrong.

She said: “I disagree with that. What I’m seeing is Israel allowing humanitarian aid to go in. This has been an unbelievably difficult situation. It’s been heartbreaking seeing some of the pictures, hearing those stories, and what we all want to see is this awful war coming to an end, and that will happen when those hostages are released. We need a ceasefire.”

Polling by More in Common has shown that the British public side with Palestinians more than with Israel, by 29 per cent to 15 per cent.