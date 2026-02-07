Tony Blair leads tributes to former aide and ‘mentor’ John Burton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Tony Blair has paid tribute to his former constituency election agent, John Burton, who has died aged 85, describing him as his "mentor, guide and teacher".

The former prime minister, who served as MP for Sedgefield from 1983 to 2007, said he relied on Mr Burton for "analysis worthy of the best political consultant". Mr Burton also held roles as chairman of the Sedgefield Labour Party and a borough councillor.

Sir Tony expressed that he had been left "bereft" by the death of a figure he considered a crucial guide throughout his political career.

In a tribute to his friend, Sir Tony said: “John Burton was my close friend, mentor, guide and teacher for over 40 years.

“Ever since, shortly before the 1983 election, I stepped into his home during that year’s European Cup Winners’ Cup final which Aberdeen won under Alex Ferguson, and was told to sit quiet until the match ended, I knew I had met a fellow soul.

“John had an extraordinary talent for politics. No-one read the game better or had clearer and almost infallible judgment.

open image in gallery John Burton (left) also served as chairman of Sedgefield Labour Party and a borough councillor ( Owen Humphreys/PA )

“As prime minister I would seek his advice on anything touching public opinion or the fortunes of the government and know I would get an unvarnished and unswerving analysis worthy of the best political consultant in the country.

“He was smart. But he was also caring, enormous fun with a brilliant sense of humour and company I sought as much for the laughter as for the advice.

“His passing leaves me quite bereft.”

He offered his condolences to Mr Burton’s children, Caroline and Jonathan, and the “Trimdon crew who were and are my friends and support”.

In 2003, The Northern Echo published Mr Burton's biography entitled The Grit in the Oyster, written by Keith Proud.

Reflecting on Mr Burton, Sir Tony Blair said: “John has an extraordinarily instinctive ability as to where the public is on any issue. I often check a judgement against his.

“Often on major political issues, I will pick up the phone say, even in the middle of a crisis, ‘what’s your sense of this?’.

“I have very rarely, if ever, known him to be wrong about a big political issue but he has this ability to understand where other people are coming from.”

Labour MP Alan Strickland, whose Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor seat includes much of Sir Tony’s former constituency, said: “John leaves a huge legacy.

“As election agent to Tony Blair, chair of Sedgefield Labour Party and a Sedgefield Borough councillor, John made a major contribution to our area and the Labour movement.”