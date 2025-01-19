Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell agreed to be interviewed by police under caution after they appeared at a pro-Palestine rally in central London.

The former Labour leader and his former shadow chancellor were among hundreds of people who attended a Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) protest on Saturday, that resulted in 77 arrests. Police claim demonstrators broke through a police line as they marched from a rally in Whitehall.

The Metropolitan Police said three men, aged 75, 73 and 61, had agreed to attend voluntarily at a police station in central London to be interviewed under caution on Sunday afternoon. The two independent MPs have yet to comment.

The march was adjusted to be a static rally after police curtailed organisers’ plans for a march past the BBC and near a synagogue, and conditions were put in place that prevented people involved from entering specific areas.

open image in gallery Pro-Palestine protesters, including Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell, marched from a static rally to Trafalgar Square (Jeff Moore/PA) ( PA Wire )

Thousands of demonstrators, including Mr Corbyn, 75, the MP for Islington North and Mr McDonnell, 73, who represents Hayes and Harlington, marched towards Trafalgar Square from Whitehall after speeches were made at the rally.

The Metropolitan Police announced on Saturday that 77 people had been arrested – the highest number across more than 20 national PSC protests since October 2023.

In a post on X, on Saturday, the Met posted a photo of what it described as a group “that forced its way through the police line” being held at the north-west corner of Trafalgar Square.

In response, Corbyn said in a separate post: “This is not an accurate description of events at all”.

“I was part of a delegation of speakers, who wished to peacefully carry and lay flowers in memory of children in Gaza who had been killed.”

“This was facilitated by the police. We did not force our way through.”

open image in gallery Demonstrators breached a police line as they marched (Jeff Moore/PA) ( PA Wire )

McDonnell corroborated Corbyn’s view in his own post on X saying: “We did not force our way thru, the police allowed us to go thru & when stopped in Trafalgar Square we laid our flowers down & dispersed.”

The Met said 24 people had also been bailed and 48 remain in custody.

In a statement, the force said the nine people charged - who include Chris Nineham, a chief steward on the march, and Corbyn’s brother Piers Corbyn - are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in the coming days.

It added that three men, who the force did not name, have agreed to attend voluntarily at a central London police station to be interviewed under criminal caution.

A “75-year-old, 73-year-old and 61-year-old will be interviewed by officers this afternoon”, the Met said.

Scotland Yard said those charged with public order offences include:

Angela Zelter, 73, of Heyton, Powes

Tessa Roe-Stanton, 20, of Breakspears Road SE4

Monday Rosenfeld, 21, of Rhodeswell Road E14

Starr Thomas, 20, of Breakspears Road SE4

Christian Adair, 23, of Adelaide Avenue SE4

Matthew Brennan, 44, of Church Road, St George, Bristol

David Ok, 40, of Teighnmouth Road NW2

Piers Corbyn, 77, of East Street SE17

Christopher Nineham, 62, of Daling Way E3

A PSC spokesperson urged police to release those who are still being detained.

In a statement, the group said: “The delegation walked peacefully up to the police line at Whitehall with their flowers and requested to be let through. Our footage clearly shows the Police choosing to beckon them through.

“The police’s actions, including their false statements after the event, are a direct assault on freedom of assembly and democracy. We demand the immediate release of all those arrested and remain resolute in our campaign for freedom and justice for the Palestinian people.”