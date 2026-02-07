Ex-Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman dies aged 72 after cancer battle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeane Freeman, the former Scottish health secretary, has died at the age of 72 after a battle with cancer, her family has announced.

Ms Freeman, a prominent figure in Scottish politics, served as cabinet secretary for health and sport from 2018 to 2021, and was also a Scottish National Party MSP for Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley between 2016 and 2021.

Her partner, Susan Stewart, shared a poignant statement with the Press Association, revealing the swiftness of Ms Freeman’s final illness.

"Jeane was given an unexpected diagnosis of incurable cancer on the 13th of January and we only had 25 days thereafter," Ms Stewart said. "Days which she faced with enormous courage, care for others and love for me."

Ms Stewart expressed profound gratitude for the care received. "I wish to thank all the staff in the QEUH (Queen Elizabeth University Hospital) whose professional skill, care and sensitivity were exceptional.

“We were both very grateful and also for the outpouring of love and concern from so many, across politics and beyond. Be kind to each other, that is what changes the world."

open image in gallery Freeman was a prominent figure in Scottish politics ( Getty Images )

Reflecting on their long partnership, Ms Stewart added: "Jeane and I were partners for over 25 years and I admired and supported her professional and public life. I am immensely proud of her, not least her latter volunteering at the Beatson Centre taking round the tea trolley, a job she loved."

She concluded with a deeply personal tribute: "But it is the private Jeane – my soul mate and companion – who I will be forever grateful to have had in my life.

“She was my biggest supporter – constantly encouraging – and also fun, feisty and argumentative! My life has been the better for her love. And I will miss her terribly."

Ms Freeman’s distinguished career began with the establishment of the Scottish Parliament in 1999, where she was appointed a senior civil servant.

In 2001, she became a special adviser to then-first minister Jack McConnell. Following a leading role in the Women for Independence campaign during the 2014 referendum, she joined the SNP.

She was elected as an MSP in 2016 and later appointed by Nicola Sturgeon as minister for social security, where she was instrumental in creating a new social security service for Scotland.

Her tenure as cabinet secretary for health and sport from 2018 saw her lead Scotland’s health response to the Covid pandemic before her retirement in 2021.