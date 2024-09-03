✕ Close Foreign secretary supports Israel’s 'right to defence’ after banning 30 arms exports

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Israel has reacted with fury after the UK suspended around 30 arms export licences to Israel amid concerns a “clear risk” exists that they could be used to breach international humanitarian law.

Foreign secretary David Lammy told the House of Commons on Monday that a review conducted by the UK government could not “arbitrate on whether or not Israel has breached international humanitarian law” in Gaza, but ministers have a legal duty to review export licences.

He said Israel had a right to defend itself but he said that he was not satisfied with answers after he had raised concerns with the Israeli government.

Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant said he was “deeply disheartened” by what he described as “sanctions placed by the UK government on export licenses to Israel‘s defence establishment”.

Meanwhile, Tom Tugendhat will formally launch his leadership campaign in a central London event on Tuesday with a promise to reset the party’s relationship with the public.

The race for the Tory leadership has begun to heat up as MPs return to Westminster after the summer recess, after James Cleverly and Kemi Badenoch launched their campaigns on Monday.