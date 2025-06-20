Britons stuck in Israel set to be flown home, Lammy announces

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British nationals stranded in Israel are set to be flown home as soon as the country’s airspace reopens, the Foreign Secretary has announced.

The Foreign Office has been working with Israeli authorities to organise charter flights from Tel Aviv airport.

The number of flights is unclear at the moment, but David Lammy has said it will be based on demand from British nationals.

An explosion in Israel amid the conflict with Iran ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The move comes amid the spiralling conflict in the Middle East.

On Friday morning the Israeli military said it was attacking military infrastructure in Western and Central Iran.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has urged all sides to reach a diplomatic outcome.

But Number 10 said that the situation remains "fast-moving" and would continue to be monitored closely.

The foreign secretary said: "As part of our efforts to support British nationals in the Middle East, the government is working with the Israeli authorities to provide charter flights from Tel Aviv airport when airspace reopens, based on levels of demand from British nationals.

"British nationals should register their presence in Israel and the OPTs to be contacted with further guidance on these flights."

"Land routes out of Israel remain open and UK staff are on hand to support British nationals who have crossed the border. This will include providing, transport - subject to demand - to nearby airports for onward commercial flights.

"We continue to push for a diplomatic solution to avoid a deepening conflict."

Sir Keir has also urged Donald Trump to step back from military action against Iran which could deepen the crisis in the Middle East.

The PM said there is a "real risk of escalation" in the conflict as he urged all sides to seek a diplomatic outcome.

He said there had previously been "several rounds of discussions with the US" and "that, to me, is the way to resolve this issue".

Israeli air strikes reached into the city of Rasht on the Caspian Sea early on Friday, Iranian media reported.

Since the conflict erupted last week, at least 657 people, including 263 civilians, have been killed in Iran and more than 2,000 wounded, according to the Washington-based Iranian human rights group.

Meanwhile, at least 24 people in Israel have been killed and hundreds wounded.

It remains unclear whether the UK would join any military action, although there has been speculation that US involvement could require using the British-controlled base on Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands.

The B-2 stealth bombers based there are capable of carrying specialised "bunker buster" bombs, which could be used against Iran's underground nuclear facility at Fordo.

But the Attorney General Lord Hermer, a key ally of Sir Keir, is reported to have raised legal concerns about any British involvement in the conflict beyond defending its allies.

Mr Lammy arrived in Geneva for talks with the Iranian foreign minister and European allies as the UK presses for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

The Foreign Secretary is meeting Abbas Araghchi on Friday alongside his counterparts from France, Germany and the EU as he seeks to negotiate a settlement before Mr Trump decides on whether to take military action against Tehran.

In a statement read by his press secretary on Thursday, Mr Trump said there was still "a substantial chance of negotiations" and said he would make a decision on deploying US forces "within the next two weeks".

Friday's meeting with the so-called E3 countries follows Mr Lammy's visit to Washington, where he met US secretary of state Marco Rubio in the White House on Thursday evening to discuss "how a deal could avoid a deepening conflict".