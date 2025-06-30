Rights group loses legal bid to stop government exporting jet parts to Israel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A High Court challenge brought by a Palestinian human rights organisation against the UK government's decision to continue exporting fighter jet components to Israel has been unsuccessful.

Al-Haq had taken legal action against the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) over its continued licensing of components for F-35 fighter jets.

During a hearing in May, the organisation argued that the decision was unlawful and "gives rise to a significant risk of facilitating crime" amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The ruling comes despite the government's move in September last year to suspend export licences for weapons and military equipment, following a review of Israel’s compliance with international humanitarian law in the conflict.

However, an exemption was made for certain licences related to parts for F-35s, which are designated as part of an international defence programme.

The DBT defended the challenge, with its barristers telling a four-day hearing in London that the carve-out is “consistent with the rules of international law”.

Campaigners outside the High Court in London where Al-Haq took legal action against the Department for Business and Trade ( PA Wire )

In a 72-page ruling on Monday Lord Justice Males and Mrs Justice Steyn laid out their decision.

They said the case was about a “much more focused issue” than the carve-out itself.

The judges continued: “That issue is whether it is open to the court to rule that the UK must withdraw from a specific multilateral defence collaboration which is reasonably regarded by the responsible ministers as vital to the defence of the UK and to international peace and security, because of the prospect that some UK manufactured components will or may ultimately be supplied to Israel, and may be used in the commission of a serious violation of international humanitarian law in the conflict in Gaza.

“Under our constitution that acutely sensitive and political issue is a matter for the executive which is democratically accountable to Parliament and ultimately to the electorate, not for the courts.”