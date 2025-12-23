Major climbdown on inheritance tax raid on farmers as Starmer caves in after months of pressure
After months of fierce protests by farmers, Labour has downscaled its plan for a so-called ‘tractor tax’
Labour has backtracked on plans for an inheritance tax increase for farmers by raising the threshold for 100 per cent relief from £1 million to £2.5 million.
The government said this would allow spouses or civil partners to pass on up to £5 million in qualifying agricultural or business assets between them before paying inheritance tax, on top of existing allowances.
Environment secretary Emma Reynolds said: ”Farmers are at the heart of our food security and environmental stewardship, and I am determined to work with them to secure a profitable future for British farming.
“We have listened closely to farmers across the country and we are making changes today to protect more ordinary family farms.
“We are increasing the individual threshold from £1m to £2.5m which means couples with estates of up to £5m will now pay no inheritance tax on their estates.
“It’s only right that larger estates contribute more, while we back the farms and trading businesses that are the backbone of Britain’s rural communities.”
This is a breaking story – more follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks