Migrants will need A-level standard English to work in UK
Move announced by home secretary as she toughens up language requirements
Migrants will need A-level standard English to work in the UK, under plans announced by the new home secretary.
Shabana Mahmood has announced plans to raise the standard of English required from the current lower grade GCSE standard to the equivalent of A-level in speaking, listening, reading and writing.
Ms Mahmood said it was “unacceptable” for migrants to come to the UK “without learning our language”, claiming they were “unable to contribute to our national life”.
Migrants wanting to come to the UK on the skilled worker, high potential individual or scale-up visa routes will have to demonstrate they can speak B2 level English - equivalent to A-level standard.
Changes to the English language requirement were first reported in May when the government published their early plans in the immigration white paper. The new standard requires people to express themselves “fluently and spontaneously without much obvious searching for expression” and to be able to communicate flexibly in social, academic and work situations.
Migrants wanting to come to the UK under these routes will have to pass a language test conducted by a Home-Office approved provider.
Under government plans, the time for international students to find a graduate-level job after completing their studies will also be cut to 18 months from the current two years.
From 1 January 2027, graduate students will only be able to stay in the UK for 18 months.
Ms Mahmood said: “This country has always welcomed those who come to this country and contribute. But it is unacceptable for migrants to come here without learning our language, unable to contribute to our national life.
“If you come to this country, you must learn our language and play your part”.
