Nearly nine in 10 university students use AI to help with studies – report

Nearly nine in 10 university students have used generative artificial intelligence (AI) to help with their studies, a report has suggested.

Almost a fifth of students (18%) said they had used AI-generated and edited text in their assessments, according to the report from the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi).

The think tank’s survey found that the vast majority (88%) of students had used generative AI to help with their assessments.

This was up from just over half (53%) last year.

The survey of 1,041 full-time undergraduate students, conducted in December, found that the most popular function of AI tools for students was to explain concepts to them (58%).

Other popular uses included summarising articles (48%), suggesting ideas for research (41%) and structuring their thoughts (39%).

The survey found that half of students from the most privileged backgrounds reported using generative AI to summarise articles, compared with 44% from the least privileged backgrounds.

The study, carried out in partnership with AI study tool company Kortext, said the main reason students used AI was to save time.

Around half cited saving time (51%) and improving the quality of their work (50%).

The rise of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and Google Bard has sparked concerns about cheating among students.

The report called on institutions to urgently “stress test” their assessments to check they cannot be easily completed using AI.

It added that institutions should adopt a balanced policy on AI and support students to develop skills while educating them on the risks.

Four in five students (80%) said their university’s policy was “clear” and three-quarters (76%) said their institution would spot the use of AI in assessments.

Two-thirds of students said using AI is “essential” in today’s world, but only 36% had received training from their university.

Josh Freeman, policy manager at Hepi and author of the report, said: “It is almost unheard of to see changes in behaviour as large as this in just 12 months.

“The results show the extremely rapid rate of uptake of generative AI chatbots. They are now deeply embedded in higher education and many students see them as a core part of the learning process. Universities should take heed: generative AI is here to stay.

“There are urgent lessons here for institutions. Every assessment must be reviewed in case it can be completed easily using AI. That will require bold retraining initiatives for staff in the power and potential of generative AI.

“Institutions will not solve any of these problems alone and should seek to share best practice with each other.

“Ultimately, AI tools should be harnessed to advance learning rather than inhibit it.”

Robin Gibson, director of external affairs at Kortext, said: “The rapid rise in student use of generative AI highlights the transformative role these tools are playing in higher education.

“As AI becomes increasingly embedded in learning, there is an opportunity to support students in developing the skills to use these technologies effectively and ethically.

“At Kortext, we are committed to working in partnership with the sector to navigate this shift, providing whole university digital learning solutions that integrate AI inclusively and responsibly, helping prepare students for the future of work.”