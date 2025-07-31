Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Sadiq Khan has threatened legal action against the government over its controversial plans to allow a third runway at Heathrow.

The London mayor doubled down on his opposition to the plans, warning that it will have a “severe impact” in terms of noise and air pollution and leave Britain’s climate targets in jeopardy.

Sir Sadiq said he will “carefully scrutinise” Heathrow’s expansion plans and the impact they will have on Londoners.

open image in gallery Sir Sadiq Khan threatened legal action against the government ( PA )

And, raising the prospect he could sue Sir Keir Starmer’s government, the London mayor said: “I’ll be keeping all options on the table in how we respond.”

He added: “I remain opposed to a new runway at Heathrow Airport because of the severe impact it will have in terms of noise, air pollution and meeting our climate change targets. I remain unconvinced that you can have a new runway at Heathrow, delivering hundreds of thousands of additional flights every year, without a hugely detrimental impact on our environment.”

Sir Sadiq also warned of a “huge knock-on effect” on London’s transport infrastructure if a third runway goes ahead, warning that plans would need to be implemented to manage the impact.

Rachel Reeves has already said a challenge to the expansion plans, part of her and Sir Keir’s push to get the economy growing, would fail.

The defiant chancellor said she has “huge respect” for Sir Sadiq, who is one of the most influential figures in the Labour Party, but she said she disagrees with the London mayor and is confident the third runway will go ahead.

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves said she disagrees with the London mayor ( PA )

Sir Sadiq’s fresh opposition to the runway plans came as transport secretary Heidi Alexander welcomed Heathrow’s proposals for its development.

Ms Alexander said: “I am pleased to have received the initial Heathrow expansion proposals - a significant step towards unlocking growth, creating jobs, and delivering vital national infrastructure.”

She said the government will consider the proposals over the summer before a final decision on whether to give it the go-ahead.

After months of flatlining growth since Labour came to power, Ms Reeves in January unveiled the plans for a third runway at Heathrow to boost the economy.

open image in gallery Heidi Alexander she will review the expansion plans over summer ( PA )

She said pro-growth measures must trump other priorities such as the green agenda. But the plans have also sparked opposition from Andy Burnham, another senior Labour mayor. The Greater Manchester mayor has warned the third runway will concentrate economic growth in London.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband has long opposed a third runway, while Sir Keir himself has previously voted against the airport’s expansion.

Britain’s second-busiest airport, London Gatwick, has also been given a conditional go-ahead for its expansion plans as part of the government’s push for growth.

It intends to increase traffic on what is already Europe’s busiest runway, and reconfigure the standby runway for routine use by departing aircraft.