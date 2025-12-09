Chair of the grooming gangs inquiry announced

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former children’s commissioner Baroness Longfield will chair the inquiry into grooming gangs after months of delays.

Sir Keir Starmer announced the inquiry in June this year but the national probe was thrown into disarray when four women resigned from its victim liaison panel.

It has taken some months to find a suitable candidate to chair the inquiry amid the ongoing tensions. In October, the final two candidates to chair the inquiry dropped out of the process.

Now the home secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced that Baroness Anne Longfield will take on the role.

The inquiry follows a recommendation made by Baroness Louise Casey in her rapid audit looking at the scale of grooming gangs across the country.

open image in gallery Former children's commissioner for England Anne Longfield ( PA )

Baroness Longfield will be part of a three-person panel that will also include Zoe Billingham, the chair of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS foundation trust, and Eleanor Kelly, former chief executive of the London borough of Southwark.

Ms Billingham also has “deep expertise in safeguarding and policing”, Ms Mahmood told MPs. Ms Kelly supported the survivors of the London Bridge terrorist attacks and the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, the home secretary said.

The inquiry will conduct local investigations in areas where suspected serious failings occurred. Ms Mahmood confirmed that one of these locations will be Oldham in the Commons on Tuesday.

The inquiry will also have full legal powers under the Inquiries Act to compel witnesses to give evidence, and require organisations to hand over documents and records.

Ministers have committed £65 million to the inquiry and said it must not take longer than three years.

open image in gallery Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced the appointment of a chair of the national inquiry into grooming gangs ( PA )

Speaking in the Commons on Tuesday, Ms Mahmood said that Baroness Longfield will resign the Labour whip in order to chair the national inquiry.

She said: “She has devoted her life to children’s rights, including running a charity supporting and protecting young people and working for prime ministers of different political parties.”

Ms Mahmood said it was important to call grooming gang "crimes what they were - multiple sexual assaults committed by multiple men on multiple occasions".

The home secretary continued: "Children were submitted to beatings and gang rapes, many contracted sexually transmitted infections, some were forced to have abortions, others had their children taken from them."

She said "some in positions of power turned a blind eye to the horror, even covered it up", adding: "What is required now is a moment of reckoning.

"We must cast fresh light on this darkness."

This is a breaking story. More to follow...