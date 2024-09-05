✕ Close Priti Patel eliminated from Tory leadership contest in first round

The government will begin the process of removing hereditary peers from the House of Lords today, as it introduces legislation to reform the upper chamber.

Abolishing the 92 seats reserved for hereditary peers was one of Labour’s manifesto commitments, and is expected to be followed by the imposition of a retirement age of 80 on members of the Lords.

Officials have previously described the continued presence of hereditary peers in the Lords as “outdated and indefensible”, with reform “long overdue and essential”.

But critics have called the move a “vendetta” and “political vandalism”. Nick Thomas-Symonds, minister for the constitution, said the legislation was a “landmark reform to our constitution”.

It comes as deputy prime minister Angela Rayner said she wanted the Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service to act “as quickly as possible” over the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Following the publication of Sir Martin Moore-Bick’s inquiry report on Wednesday, she told Times Radio: “Because, as many of the survivors and the families of the victims have said,... justice delayed, is justice denied, and I absolutely agree that this has to come as quickly as possible.”