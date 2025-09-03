Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has ordered police to prioritise serious crimes after comedian Graham Linehan was arrested over posts about transgender people on social media.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said that Sir Keir had made his priorities for policing “clear”.

Father Ted co-writer Linehan, 57, said he had been detained by five armed officers at Heathrow Airport after flying in from Arizona, and told he was under arrest over three posts on X.

Opposition politicians have criticised the arrest of Linehan, including Nigel Farage, who is expected to raise the case in front of the House Judiciary Committee in Washington, when he will say Britain has become an “authoritarian censorship regime”.

In a prepared written statement, Mr Farage said: “Somewhere on this planet of ours, innovators must remain free to build the next generation of platforms without being hamstrung by illiberal and authoritarian censorship regimes that are alien to both American and traditionally British values.”

open image in gallery Graeme Linehan said he was questioned by police over posts on X (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) ( PA Wire )

Conservative MPs described it as “ridiculous” and accused the police of “arresting people for making jokes”.

Downing Street declined to comment directly on the arrest, saying it was “an operational matter for the police”, but added that Sir Keir Starmer had made his priorities for policing “clear”.

Sir Keir’s official spokesman said: “The prime minister and the home secretary have been clear about where their priorities for crime and policing are, and that’s tackling anti-social behaviour, shoplifting, street crime, as well as reducing serious violent crimes like knife crime and violence against women.”

Linehan said he was taken to a cell and questioned over the X posts, published in April.

One said: “If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls.”

The writer said that after being questioned by police his blood pressure had reached “stroke territory” and he was taken to hospital and kept under observation, before being released on bail.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer said his priorities for policing are ‘clear’ ( PA Wire )

The Metropolitan Police did not identify Linehan, but a spokeswoman said officers had arrested a man on Monday “on suspicion of inciting violence” and that the arrest was “in relation to posts on X”.

She added that it was “routine” for officers policing airports to be armed, and that their firearms “were not drawn or used at any point during the arrest”.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick described the incident as “ridiculous and a complete waste of police time”.

In a post on X, he said: “The police only respond to 1 in 5 reported shoplifting offences, but deploy 5 armed officers to arrest a comedian over three tweets.

“We desperately need to end this nonsense and go after actual criminals.”

Fellow shadow cabinet minister Claire Coutinho said: “Britain used to be known for its sense of humour. Now the police are arresting people for making jokes.

“You live in a society? Occasionally you’re going to be offended. That’s how it works.”

Labour backbencher Jonathan Hinder said the arrest showed the need for a “serious reset to get the priorities right” in policing, while Independent MP Rupert Lowe said: “I stand with Linehan.”

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: “On Monday September 1 at 1pm officers arrested a man at Heathrow Airport after he arrived on an inbound American Airlines flight. The man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence. This is in relation to posts on X.

“After being taken to police custody, officers became concerned for his health and he was taken to hospital. His condition is neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

“He has now been bailed pending further investigation.”

Separately, Linehan will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday accused of harassing transgender woman Sophia Brooks and damaging her phone, which he denies.