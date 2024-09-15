Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK convenes nations for talks on global cybersecurity

Three days of talks will focus on boosting global cybersecurity practices and helping more people gain cyber skills.

Martyn Landi
Sunday 15 September 2024 19:01
The UK's cybersecurity laws will be updated to require outsourced IT providers to meet security standards as part of efforts to better protect supply chains, the Government has announced
The UK’s cybersecurity laws will be updated to require outsourced IT providers to meet security standards as part of efforts to better protect supply chains, the Government has announced (NicoElNino/Alamy/PA)

Talks between leading nations on how to tackle the growing threat of cyber attacks are to be convened by the UK on Monday as part of a three-day summit on the issue.

Ministers will be joined by representatives from the US, EU and others for talks on how to strengthen global cybersecurity workforces, including through boosting skills and developing new professional standards.

The talks come in the wake of a number of high-profile cybersecurity incidents globally, including the cyber attacks on Transport for London and NHS providers, as well as the global IT outage which shut down global transportation systems and other infrastructure.

This is a shared challenge, which is why we’re bringing together global allies to discuss and agree steps to keep us safe online, improve cyber skills and protect our economy and public services

Cyber security minister Feryal Clark

Last week, the UK designated data centres as Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) in order to give the sector greater protection and support from cyber incidents, blackouts and environmental disasters.

As well as the international collaboration on the issue, the Government has announced a new scheme to fund the providing of new cyber skills training at universities, local councils and businesses in regions across England and Northern Ireland to help bolster security, as well as to help organisations developing new technologies for use in cyber defence.

Cyber security minister Feryal Clark said: “The UK needs a significant improvement in its cyber defences after the previous government failed to strengthen our cyber laws – we’re fixing that.

“Later this year, we’ll bring forward new measures to better protect the nation from cyber crime and our new regional skills programme will support the next generation of cyber talent and innovators.

“But this is a shared challenge, which is why we’re bringing together global allies to discuss and agree steps to keep us safe online, improve cyber skills and protect our economy and public services.”

