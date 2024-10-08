Government opens new competition to find next generation of cybersecurity talent

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A new cybersecurity competition has been launched by the Government to help uncover the best young talent from across the UK who could go on to have a career in the sector.

The UK Cyber Team Competition is open to 18 to 25-year-olds from across the UK, and tests them on their digital skills through a range of cyber challenges designed to highlight technical expertise and problem-solving abilities.

Those who perform best will earn a place on the UK Cyber Team and represent the country in international cyber competitions, as well as being given access to advanced training and support from experts, and networking opportunities and mentorship to help develop a potential career.

The Government said the competition will also help the UK plug the cyber skills gap and strengthen national security at a time when the need for skilled cyber professionals has never been greater.

Cyber Security Minister Feryal Clark said: “In an increasingly digital world, cyber threats are evolving rapidly – and it’s essential we stay ahead of the curve.

“The UK Cyber Team Competition is an exciting opportunity for young talent to showcase their skills and play a crucial role in protecting our nation’s digital future.

“We’re looking to find the best and brightest minds to represent the UK on the world stage.

“I encourage all eligible young people with a passion for cyber security and technology to take on the challenge and be part of something truly impactful.”

A string of high-profile cybersecurity incidents have hit the UK in recent times, including the CrowdStrike outage in July which grounded flights and disrupted healthcare, and a “cyber vandalism” incident last month shut down WiFi networks at major rail stations across the country.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Clark said the broader issue of cybersecurity was a “major priority” for the new Labour Government.

“You will have heard the Secretary of State (Peter Kyle) talk about the significance of cybersecurity and the threats that are posed to us from hostile nations and criminals,” she said.

“That’s why we are very keen to bring forward the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill next year.

“It’s a major issue for us as a government, and as a nation.”

The Cyber Security Minister added that she was also focused on “looking at where the skills shortage is and what we can do to tackle that” including any issues around recruitment and “what programs we can put in place to attract the right people into the roles”.