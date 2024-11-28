Girls to learn AI skills as part of new Girlguiding activities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Girls aged from four to 18 who are part of Girlguiding are to take part in new AI-based activities and badges, backed by Google, to help them gain digital skills.

The AI-focused activities have been designed for each of Girlguiding’s sections and age ranges – Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers.

For Rainbows aged four to seven, girls will learn how to use AI to create an interactive choose-your-own adventure story while Brownies, aged seven to 10, will use the technology to invent and play a new game.

When girls reach Guides – aged 10 to 14, they will begin to take part in activities focused on exploring machine learning, before learning how to use AI as a problem-solving tool when they join Rangers between 14 and 18.

We believe it's crucial for girls and young women to not only understand how these technologies work but to also feel empowered to contribute to future AI development Nicole McWilliams, Google

Girlguiding said the scheme has been launched in response to research which found that more than half (52%) of girls and young women said they think Stem subjects are seen more for boys.

Angela Salt, chief executive of Girlguiding, said: “We are glad to be working alongside our partners at Google to help empower girls to explore the digital world and provide an informed introduction to some of its newest technology platforms safely, equipping them with the skills needed for a tech-first future.

“It’s important to us at Girlguiding, and to our partners at Google, that we empower girls to be able to use technology and the internet, and that they feel welcome, safe and supported.”

Nicole McWilliams, director of software engineering at Google, and former Girlguiding member, said: “AI is transforming our world, with applications ranging from everyday conveniences to ground-breaking scientific discoveries.

“We believe it’s crucial for girls and young women to not only understand how these technologies work but to also feel empowered to contribute to future AI development.

“We started our partnership with Girlguiding in 2018 to break down the barriers that prevent girls and young women from pursuing Stem subjects.

“We’re excited to launch these new AI digital discovery activities to help challenge long-standing gender stereotypes, sparking curiosity and interest in these fast evolving technologies.

“We hope that these new badges will inspire the next generation of women engineers and encourage more girls to shape the future of AI.”