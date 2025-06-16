Trump and Starmer finally finalise the ‘big and beautiful’ UK/ US trade deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer landed an important diplomatic victory when Donald Trump finally confirmed the implementation of the UK/US trade deal.

After “shaking hands” on the deal in a virtual meeting broadcast to the world last month, there had been concerns that Sir Keir still had not got the deal with the US in place.

Mr Trump confirmed the deal was “done” at a brief press conference at the G7 summit in Canada after the two met. The deal will now be in place by the end of the month and will mean zero tariffs on aerospace.

However, the aim of getting zero tariffs on steel from the UK is “still work in progress”.

Asked if the UK could be hit by future tariffs, the president said: "The UK is very well protected. You know why? Because I like them. The Prime Minister has done a really good job. He has done what other people have been talking about for six years and he has done it."

open image in gallery Starmer and Trump at the G7 ( AFP/Getty )

He joked that Starmer was “slightly more liberal than I” but again confirmed their warm regard for each other.

The president actually dropped the document but it was swiftly picked up again by the prime minister.

But the lack of a deal had been particularly problematic for British Steel with Trump imposing 50 per cent tariffs on the rest of the world. The UK will remain at 25 per cent tariffs for steel while talks are ongoing. The automotive industry tariffs will remain at 10 per cent.

However, in a moment of theatre at the G7 summit, the president came out with the prime minister with a message of relief for thousands whose jobs were reliant on the deal being done.

He said: "We signed it, and it's done", as he confirmed the UK-US trade deal had been signed.

Mr Trump appeared to mistakenly say he had signed a "trade agreement with the European Union" as he stood alongside British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

He added: "It's a fair deal for both. It'll produce a lot of jobs, a lot of income."

open image in gallery Trump and Starmer meet reporters after their meeting at the G7 ( BBC )

Sir Keir replied: "Donald, thank you very much. This now implements on car tariffs and aerospace. A really important agreement. And so this is a very good day for both of our countries, a real sign of strength."

Once implemented the deal will reduce those tariffs down to 10 per cent or possibly remove them altogether. Additionally car exporters such as Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) have been stuck with 25 per cent tariffs on vehicles into the US market which are also supposed to fall to 10 per cent.

But after a number of weeks of worrying delay, President Trump was ready to sign the proclamation putting the deal into force.

Last month Mr Trump described it as “a big and beautiful deal” and Sir Keir has been boasting about the UK being the first to get a post tariffs deal with the president.

The issue of global free trade and tariffs is also due to be discussed formally at the G7 on Tuesday in a full session with President Trump looking to be on the other side of the other six members as well as Ursula von der Leyen from the EU.

However, Trump is also expected to be on the other side in debates on Russia and the Middle East as well.

On the flight over to the summit in Canada, Sir Keir had raised hopes that he could get the deal finalised.

He said: “We've shaken on the deal and we're at the implementing stage now, which doesn't actually require another shake of the hand, although I am sure there will be many shakes of the hand. I mean, we have reached the agreement and are now implementing it and that is going on.

Asked if it was “job done”, he added: “Well, we are at the final stages. We had to do various things, they had to do various things, but I am very confident we're implementing it.”

The UK government will now put down a written statement in Parliament to put the deal into force.

The agreement leaves the UK as the only country to have finalised a trade deal to deal with the “liberation day” tariffs imposed by Trump totalling at least 10 per cent around the world.