Ministers ban phrase ‘free childcare’ as anger over nursery fees grows

Ministers have banned the use of the term “free childcare” to describe a key government policy as anger mounts over nursery fees.

Tory Jeremy Hunt announced plans to give every child aged 9 months and older 30 “free” hours of childcare in his Budget last year, as part of last-ditch efforts to stay in power.

But Labour accused the Tories of announcing a “pledge without a plan”.

The new government will stick with the policy, which will see a massive expansion of the current provision next September.

But in a change of tack, they have ditched the word “free” and instead will refer to the hours as “funded”.

Ministers said the move was a bid to be “really clear” about expectations for the scheme.

Parents can also be charged extra for everything from food to nappies.

And critics argue the scheme gives the wrong impression as the 30 hours are not year-round, and only apply during term time, or for 38 weeks a year.

Hard-pressed parents have complained that they are being charged more for hours outside those covered by the government, as nurseries try to fill shortfalls in the money they receive from the government.

Earlier this year The Independent revealed that parents were facing a hike in nursery fees of up to 15 per cent as they pick up the tab left by funding gaps in the Tory flagship scheme to expand free childcare.

And this week ministers announced a crackdown on nurseries charging banned ‘top-up’ fees, warning they prevent parents from using much-needed childcare.

On the use of the word ‘free’, education minister Stephen Morgan told the Independent: “What I hear so clearly from the sector is that this is funded places, and that’s why we have changed that language in the department to be really clear around the expectations of parents. It's about funded places in communities.”

Asked if his department would use the word ‘free’ any more, he said: “No”.

Neil Leitch, chief executive of the Early Years Alliance charity, said the change in terminology risked sending “mixed messages”.

“While news that the government will replace the word “free” with “funded” may seem a positive step in theory, at the Alliance, we remain unconvinced,” he said.

“In reality, the fact remains that nurseries, pre-schools and childminders are still expected to provide early entitlement places for free when all too often funding doesn’t even come close to meeting delivery costs.

“Ultimately, we know and the government knows that the only way early years provision can be made affordable for every family is if the sector receives adequate funding in the long term. Mixed messages from the government will only serve to place providers in an even more financially precarious position and make it impossible for them to manage parent expectations."