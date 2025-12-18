Nigel Farage avoids police probe into election spending

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage will avoid a probe into his election spending after police revealed that an investigation cannot take place.

It was claimed that Reform UK had overspent on Farage’s general election campaign last year in Clacton, Essex.

The claims, reportedly submitted to the Metropolitan Police by former Reform councillor Richard Everett, alleged the party exceeded the £20,660 spending limit in the Essex constituency.

However, Essex Police confirmed its assessment found the report falls outside the one-year statutory time limit, meaning "no investigation can take place".

In a statement to The Guardian, Essex Police said: “We have assessed a report relating to an allegation around misreported expenditure by a political candidate in connection with the general election in July 2024.”

It said the report had been made on December 5, the newspaper adds.

The force said: “Having regard to the Representation of the People Act 1983, which states any prosecution for such an offence must commence within one year, it has been concluded that this report falls outside of the stated statutory time limit, and no investigation can take place.”

Reform previously strongly denied breaking the law on election spending, and accused Mr Everett of being a “disgruntled former councillor” who was expelled from the party “several months ago”.

The claims, reportedly submitted to the Metropolitan Police by former Reform councillor Richard Everett, alleged the party exceeded the £20,660 spending limit in the Essex constituency ( Jane Barlow/PA )

According to previous reports in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Everett claims Reform failed to declare spending on leaflets, banners, utility bills and the refurbishment of a bar in its Clacton campaign office.

He alleges that the party’s official returns report that it came just £400 under the spending limit set by electoral law, and the undeclared spending would have put it above the cap.

But he also said he thought Mr Farage himself had been “blissfully unaware”.

Labour Party chairwoman Anna Turley previously said: “Nigel Farage needs to reassure the public that he and his party will co-operate fully with the police and put all the evidence they need on the table.

“Electoral fraud is a very serious crime which fundamentally undermines our democracy.

“All parliamentarians, including party leaders, must play by the rules so all candidates have a fair hearing with the public.

“Nigel Farage needs to break his silence on this issue and demonstrate that he and Reform UK have followed the law at all times. Failure to do so will raise even more questions about what he has to hide.”

An Electoral Commission spokesperson said on Thursday: “We have responded to Anna Turley MP’s correspondence which raised questions about Reform UK’s spending at the 2024 general election.

“After carefully considering the information presented in the letter, we did not identify any expenditure relating to Mr Farage’s election campaign in Clacton that should have been declared in Reform UK’s national expenditure.”

Mr Everett, who defected from the Conservatives to Reform last year, has since left the party and now sits as an Independent councillor.

A Reform spokesman previously said: “These inaccurate claims come from a disgruntled former councillor. The party denies breaking electoral law. We look forward to clearing our name.”