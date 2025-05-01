Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has called for an end to the NHS being funded through taxes, but refused to say how it would be paid for instead.

The Reform UK leader sparked fresh fears that patients would be charged for accessing the health service if he won a general election, arguing the current model “does not work”.

In an interview on the eve of the local elections, Mr Farage said: “I do not want it funded through general taxation. It doesn't work. It's not working. We're getting worse bang for the buck than any other country, particularly out of those European neighbours.”

open image in gallery Nigel Farage said he no longer wants an NHS funded through general taxation ( PA Wire )

Pressed on the remarks by Sky News, Mr Farage stressed that he does want the NHS to remain “free at the point of delivery”. He added that “it is how we get there” that Reform is looking into.

“Where Starmer is out of touch and Labour are out of touch on this as many other issues, most people out there in the real world know the NHS isn't working,” Mr Farage added.

Labour has consistently attacked Mr Farage over his plans for the NHS, with Sir Keir Starmer repeatedly claiming Reform would charge patients if it was in power.

At PMQs on Wednesday, the prime minister said a vote for Reform “means a vote to charge for the NHS”.

And, seizing on Mr Farage’s latest comments, health secretary Wes Streeting said: “Nigel Farage has said the quiet part out loud: he doesn’t want a publicly funded NHS.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer has repeatedly attacked Nigel Farage over his stance on the NHS ( PA Wire )

“With Farage’s plans to leave people paying over a grand for an A&E trip only one thing is clear - patients would be worse off under Reform.”

Mr Farage’s plans for the NHS have been one of Reform’s biggest weaknesses.

Responding to the repeated criticism from Labour, Reform last month posted on social media that it will “never charge you to use the NHS”.

But it has so far refused to set out how it would fund the service if not through general taxation, which currently makes up the vast majority of the NHS budget. Just 1 per cent of the Department of Health and Social Care budget in 2023/24 came from patient charges for services such as prescriptions and dental treatment, according to the King’s Fund think tank.