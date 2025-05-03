New Reform mayor Andrea Jenkyns vows to sack council’s diversity officers - except there aren’t any
Dame Andrea Jenkyns has doubled down on Farage’s pledge to sack diversity officers in Lincolnshire but the county council has revealed it does not employ any
Andrea Jenkyns’ vow to get rid of council diversity officers as one of her first acts as the new Reform mayor for Lincolnshire has fallen flat after it emerged the council doesn’t employ any.
Nigel Farage and Dame Andrea put getting rid of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) officers at the top of their agenda as they impose their own version of Elon Musk’s cost-cutting DOGE on the county.
They doubled down on the promise at a rally in Kent last night where Dame Andrea and Mr Farage were among a line of leading speakers as part of Reform’s “war on woke”.
Dame Andrea said: “We are going to have a Lincolnshire DOGE. We are going to ensure that we get rid of diversity officers because amazingly Lincolnshire County Council is now Reform controlled. That is a historic moment.”
However, The Independent has seen a freedom of information answer from Lincolnshire County Council, where Reform now has a majority, stating: “Lincolnshire County Council does not employ any diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) officers.”
The council had been asked how many DEI officers it employed and what their salaries were. The answer was issued in March 2025 just before the local election campaign began in the county.
But in response Dame Andrea told The Independent: “They [the county council] have all the awful [DEI] training though.”
Sharing documents on the breakdown of a £15,190 cost for diversity training between 2021 and 2023, she added: “Not a lot but still can save a bit of money.”
However, union officials have issued warnings about the plans by Reform to sack DEI and net zero officers in the eight other councils they took control of yesterday.
DEI employees exist in Kent, Durham, Staffordshire, North West Northamptonshire, North Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Lancashire and Nottinghamshire.
Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Disappointing but not unexpected that Farage thinks he can immediately threaten local government workers in the councils Reform will control.
“Think again - this isn’t the USA - we have laws that protect workers, and strong unions that will always stand up for their members.”
She was responding to Mr Farage telling DEI officers or those working on climate change via Sky News: "I think you all better really be seeking alternative careers, very very quick.”
