Nigel Farage appoints right-wing anti-abortion theologian as Reform senior adviser

Reform has been accused of “importing divisive and dangerous ideas” from MAGA politics in the US after a right-wing theologian who opposes abortion in all cases joined the party as Nigel Farage’s adviser.

Cambridge University professor James Orr, who heads the Centre for a Better Britain think tank, is an influential figure in Donald Trump’s administration and is admired by Vice President J. D. Vance.

His arrival comes soon after the defection from the Tories of right-wing MP Danny Kruger, who holds similar views opposing abortion in all cases.

open image in gallery James Orr ( BBC )

Over the summer both Mr Orr and Mr Kruger visited Mr Vance while he was in the UK ahead of them joining Reform.

Mr Orr has also described asylum seekers as “invaders” in a provocative piece.

The move comes after Keir Starmer described Reform as “racist” and “immoral” during Labour’s Party conference in September.

Labour led condemnations of Reform accepting Orr into their ranks.

A Labour spokesperson said: "Reform's embrace of figures like James Orr tells you everything you need to know about the direction their party is taking. His opposition to abortion even in cases of rape and his description of asylum seekers as 'invaders' are extreme even by the standards of contemporary right-wing politics.”

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper warned: "This appointment confirms what we've always known: Reform UK is just a British franchise of Donald Trump's MAGA movement.

“By appointing Orr, Farage is clearly trying to import the same divisive and dangerous ideas that underpin the Trump administration.

“We can all see what is happening in Trump's America. We cannot stand by and let this become Farage’s Britain.”

Reform have denied that the party is moving towards an anti-abortion stance. It is understood that his decision to formally join Reform is to help the party bring in elite talent.

But Mr Orr, who has been behind the National Conservatism conferences, was described as "a brilliant academic, theologian, thinker" by Reform's head of policy Zia Yusuf.

Mr Yusuf announced the associate professor of the history of religion at Cambridge had joined Reform in a post on social media site X.

The senior Reform figure added: "He has been a bastion of common sense and patriotism at Cambridge University.

"He has become a close friend, and is someone who I believe will have a pivotal role in shaping the future of this country."

He continued: "James is now a senior member of our team, a senior adviser to Nigel Farage and he will bring even more talented patriots to the Reform family."

Though not a well-known public figure, Mr Orr has been influential upon the philosophy of the Trump administration.

Vice president Vance once described him as his "British sherpa".

The Independent has approached Reform for comment.