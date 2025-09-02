Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As a new poll shows even Reform UK supporters back a youth mobility scheme with the EU, Independent readers have reignited a debate over the scheme and the wider ramifications of Brexit.

Many readers said young people had a particular reason to feel aggrieved – most were too young to vote in 2016, and those who could largely opposed Brexit, yet they are now the most restricted when it comes to living, working and studying abroad.

Others stressed that the vote to leave was one of the worst economic mistakes in modern history, and that Britain must edge closer to the EU for growth and stability.

Some said a youth mobility scheme is just the start, with eventual rejoining the only long-term solution.

But not all agreed. Several insisted such schemes do not “unpick Brexit”, pointing out that the UK already has similar arrangements with countries outside the EU.

One commenter argued that remainers are now defecting to Reform, and claimed a second referendum might return an even bigger Leave vote – if led by a government fully committed to Brexit.

Here’s what you had to say:

A compelling moral case for youth

We all need more flexibility in terms of travel to, and mobility in, the EU all round. There's a compelling moral case for younger people, because fewer of them had a chance to vote and most of those that did opposed Brexit.

However, it is a burden on all people, not just the young. In my field (university research) it is a nightmare because it's an area which relies heavily on international collaboration and mobility.

Tanaquil2

One of the worst economic decisions in history

The vote to leave the EU in 2016 was one of the most catastrophically bad economic decisions in this nation's history. That David Cameron didn't introduce a "super" majority vote (60/40) is a good measure of his arrogance and hubris.

The sooner we can re-join the better. We should also seek early admittance to the Eurozone. Like it or not, the world is settling into a number of powerful economic and military blocs and the UK, without EU membership, is just a minnow now. That we had such an advantageous membership of the EU and we simply threw it away is nothing short of a tragedy.

Hamps

Youth mobility is not freedom of movement

The UK has youth mobility schemes with various countries, hence a youth mobility scheme does not "unpick Brexit".

The UK already has youth mobility schemes with Australia, Canada, Monaco, New Zealand, San Marino, Iceland, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. Those were set up by Conservative UK governments. Sunak approached several EU members and asked them for a youth mobility scheme too. They informed the EU Commission that in turn informed all other EU members and the EU27 decided to write up a joint proposal to Sunak.

To be eligible for this visa, the candidates must have sufficient financial means and a comprehensive health insurance – both to be tested before and throughout the stay. Also, it is valid for only one EU member state, it does not include FOM inside the EU.

Real European

The Farage mistake

Here we go. Who's going to break it to them gently that following Farage was, and if they do so in the future will be, a big mistake with many unforeseeable penalties.

Him, together with Johnson and the other band of prominent Brexiteers, have done more damage to the UK than anyone can probably imagine.

Companies have gone to the wall, food imports and exports are tied up in UK red tape as much as any produced in the EU, the UK's seas and waterways are filthy compared to how they were when the UK was part of the EU, the economy is a mess, food is more expensive, jobs have gone, and there are so many things that haven't changed for the better. Wait until you have to pay for ETIAS and the biometric data obligation, then you'll know you belong to a third country. Now suddenly it seems they want to start cherry-picking the bits of EU membership that made their lives easier. They'll soon find out cherry-picking isn't on the EU agenda.

They'd better think carefully when they go to the polls because any attempt at sending Farage to negotiate anything with the EU would be a total waste of time. He'd undoubtedly come back claiming it's the EU's fault he achieved nothing – which he wouldn't – because Farage is one of those people who's never to blame, it's always the others. The kid that broke the window leaving someone else to take the blame! It doesn't suit Farage to be part of the EU because he has his own ideas about empowering and enriching himself.

The EU was glad to see the back of him and they certainly won't want any dealings with someone who was always out for trouble, causing disruption where he could as well as being rude and insulting!

Ambigirls

Brexiteers have a case to answer

No wonder Reform and Farage are being very coy about Brexit these days. A policy they were very closely involved in and supported has been seen as a major failure.

It is clear the British public realises it.

That said, why should voters trust these people to make the right call on anything else? I did not support Brexit but it was implemented. Those who supported it have a case to answer. What was so good about it? Or did they just tell porky pies?

Do not trust such people again.

49niner

The slow non-EU queue

So Brexiters don't like having to stand in the slow non-EU queue at airports. That's strange because it's what they voted for and now they have the added burden of EES and ETIAS to come. Oh dear.

Hammer71

Youth mobility is not rejoin

A youth mobility scheme has nothing to do with steps towards rejoin – the UK has youth mobility schemes with many countries. And Starmer will not take any step towards rejoin. That's the one promise he is sticking with.

Real European

Excluded from Johnson’s deal

It does "unpick Brexit" to the extent that the agreement Boris Johnson made with the EU (in contradiction to much of what he said before the vote) excluded youth mobility along with the rest of freedom of movement. I don't think he ever gave a reason for this betrayal of what was voted for.

Epaminondas

Only closer ties can fix the mess

Even a good idea like the youth mobility scheme won’t bring back the billions and billions Farage and the Tories have lost us. Closer ties with the EU are the only way to address economic growth and the global immigration issue. The Tories and Reform don’t have it in their DNA to do so.

Hammerhead72

Remainers defecting to Reform

All this indicates is that remainers are now defecting to Reform. My bet is that another Brexit referendum today would produce the same result as last time, possibly with an even bigger margin.

Pollsters might just begin to ask the obvious question about what if we actually had a government fully behind our decision to leave, rather than the supine pair who made no effort to make it work so far.

OlTom

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

