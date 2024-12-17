Who should the UK prioritise relations with – the US or the EU? Join the Independent Debate
Should the UK favour rebuilding closer ties with the EU to boost trade and security, or maintain its historic 'special relationship' with the US for global influence?
The debate over Britain’s foreign relations is heating up as polling suggests a significant shift in public opinion.
A recent survey indicates that a majority of Britons now favour closer ties with the European Union, with 68 per cent supporting the reintroduction of freedom of movement in exchange for access to the single market.
At the same time, only 17 per cent of respondents believe the UK should prioritise its relationship with the United States over Europe.
The changing geopolitical landscape, shaped by events such as Donald Trump’s return to power and growing security concerns from Russia, has further fuelled the debate.
Those in favour of stronger EU ties argue that rebuilding the relationship could bolster trade, improve economic growth, and enhance security cooperation. Meanwhile, those favouring alignment with the US highlight shared values, defence partnerships, and global influence.
Now we want to know what you think: should the UK focus on strengthening its relationship with the EU to rebuild economic and security ties, or should it continue prioritising its historic “special relationship” with the US? Or could a balanced approach be the best path forward?
