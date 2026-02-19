Mandelson’s lobbying firm collapses after Epstein links exposed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Global Counsel, the consultancy firm co-founded by Lord Peter Mandelson, is preparing to enter administration as early as Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Lord Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the United States, founded the firm alongside Benjamin Wegg-Proser, who had worked as Tony Blair’s director of strategic communications during his tenure as prime minister.

The source said that staff were told on Thursday that the administration move followed a wave of client departures after Lord Mandelson’s past links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

The announcement came on the same day that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on allegations that he leaked British government documents to Epstein while serving as trade envoy.

Lord Mandelson is also alleged to have leaked confidential documents to Epstein, according to files released by the US Department of Justice earlier in February.

Police have searched two homes linked to the peer but confirmed no-one was arrested.

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein, left, and Peter Mandelson pictured on a yacht together ( US Department of Justice )

Global Counsel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lord Mandelson was sacked as ambassador to Washington in September 2025 following revelations about his friendship with Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019.

The peer maintained ties with Epstein after the financier was jailed for a child sex offence, it emerged.

In early 2026, the pair’s relationship again came under scrutiny following the release of documents by the Department of Justice.

Among them were files that suggested Epstein had made $75,000 in payments to Lord Mandelson between 2003 and 2004, when he was a Labour MP.

The peer resigned from Labour shortly afterward to avoid “further embarrassment” to the party.

open image in gallery Lord Mandelson has resigned from Labour ( PA )

He also said he needed time to investigate the alleged payments, “of which I have no record or recollection”.

Global Counsel confirmed earlier in February that the former US ambassador no longer holds a stake in the business nor exerts any influence.

Mr Wegg-Prosser also stepped down as chief executive earlier in February.

He said he made the move as it was “time to draw a line” between the firm and Lord Mandelson’s “actions”.

Global Counsel added in a statement that it had reached an agreement to fully divest Lord Mandelson’s shares, thereby ending all connections with him.