People living near new pylon projects could get £250 a year off energy bills

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People living near power infrastructure could get hundreds of pounds off their bills each year as part of an overhaul of planning rules announced by the government.

Ministers are also looking to slash the number of official bodies that get a say in planning decisions in a drive to cut red tape and boost growth.

Households living within half a kilometre of new or upgraded power systems such as pylons could get access to a bill discount scheme equivalent to an annual payment of £250 over 10 years, with housing minister Alex Norris saying people who make the “sacrifice of having some of the infrastructure in your community” should get some of the money back.

It comes as officials are set to consult on removing Sport England, the Theatres Trust and the Garden History Society from the list of bodies legally required to be consulted on planning decisions, while the scope of others who get to give input is set to be narrowed.

Mr Norris told Sky News: “As part of our plan for change, those are all our commitments around being a clean energy superpower.

open image in gallery The UK is set to build thousands more pylons over the coming years (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Archive )

“We're clear that communities need to share the benefits. And if you are making that sacrifice of having some of the infrastructure in your community, you should get some of the money back.

“So we're making that commitment, £250 a year if you are near those pylons. So we think that's a fair balance between people who are making that commitment to the country themselves, well they should be rewarded for that.”

He added: “Building a million and a half homes is a crucial part of our plan for change. As part of that, we've been streamlining the planning process. We've addressed the National Planning Policy Framework, and this today is the next element of that.

“I think viewers might be surprised to hear that there are two dozen plus organisations that have to be consulted on planning applications - that's providing a bit of a bottleneck, often not getting back in time.

“So you know, that's seen a reduction in in the speed at which applications are being granted. We think that needs to be removed.”

Reforms set out on Monday will also state that councils should only be going to statutory consultations when it is necessary to do so, and decisions should not be delayed beyond the standard 21-day deadline.

Officials have also said the scope of other statutory consultations will be narrowed to focus in on heritage, safety and environmental protection.

Angela Rayner has said reforms are needed to ensure the system is “sensible and balanced” as the government has pledged to build 1.5 million homes this Parliament.

“We’ve put growth at the heart of our plans as a government, with our Plan for Change milestone to secure 1.5 million homes and unleash Britain’s potential to build.

“We need to reform the system to ensure it is sensible and balanced, and does not create unintended delays – putting a hold on people’s lives and harming our efforts to build the homes people desperately need.

“New developments must still meet our high expectations to create the homes, facilities and infrastructure that communities need”, Ms Rayner said.

But one of the bodies set to be removed from the list has rejected the idea that it is an impediment to growth and called for government to implement a data-led process as part of the consultation.

The Theatres Trust has said it is confident it “pro-actively engages with all local planning authorities and developers and provides our advice in a timely and efficient manner”.

In a statement, chief executive officer Joshua McTaggart and chairman Dave Moutrey said they “welcome the announcement of a review” but called on the government to “oversee a data-led and rigorous process that will ensure each of the individual 25 statutory consultees are considered on their own merit”.

open image in gallery Alex Norris ( PA Archive )

Rejecting the idea that they are an infringement on growth, they said: “While housebuilding is a necessary part of the country’s growth, we know this government also understands that communities need to have access to culture, storytelling and educational opportunities.

“Theatres are a key provider of this and theatres are what we endeavour to protect.”

Sport England has said the purpose of its remit in the planning system is to protect playing fields and other spaces for physical activity.

“Britain’s childhood obesity crisis is rising and low physical activity levels cost our economy £7.4bn a year, making it vital we protect the places that local communities can be active,” a spokesman said.

He said the body “looks forward” to taking part in the consultation exercise and “arguing the importance of protecting playing fields and places where local people can keep active”.