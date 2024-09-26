Starmer’s top minister for social media has not spoken to snubbed Elon Musk

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The minister in charge of social media and digital technology has not tried to communicate with X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk, despite the platform being linked to the summer riots.

Sources close to Peter Kyle, the secretary of state for science innovation and technology, have said that the two men have not spoken and there has been no attempt by the government to reach out to the world’s richest man.

Sources close Mr Kyle have explained that he is connected to Mr Musk through “a degree of separation of one” in that they have a number of mutual connections and when the billionaire social media platform owner “tweets something mad, they get in touch to say what he really means.”

But there has been no effort to get the two men to meet or talk despite social media, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, space travel and the internet all being major items in the minister’s huge portfolio and fields led by Mr Musk.

Musk has not spoken to Kyle ( REUTERS )

The revelation comes after news that Mr Musk has been snubbed for chancellor Rachel Reeves’ investment summit in London even though she has invited controversial gulf nations including the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to the event despite concerns over their human rights records.

Ms Reeves is understood to be keen to rebuild relations with the UAE after anger there that the previous government blocked a deal to buy The Daily Telegraph. It is understood it left the UAE feeling humiliated and unsure they could trust the UK as an investment destination.

But the biggest surprise omission from the investment summit is Mr Musk, who is also behind investments in space travel and Tesla electric cars.

Mr Musk was the guest of honour when former Tory prime minister Rishi Sunak hosted the world’s first summit on artificial intelligence (AI) last year but Musk has been a severe critic of the Keir Starmer government. The billionaire spent much of the summer attacking Sir Keir’s actions in swiftly ending the far-right riots and meting out justice to those involved.

Peter Kyle is the new secretary of state for science, innovation and technology ( Sky News )

The X owner used his platform to attack the prime minister as “two tier Keir”, a reference to a conspiracy theory about policing, and claimed the UK is clamping down on free speech.

During the riots Mr Kyle was on the emergency Cobra committee in his role of being in charge of policing social media and the digital realm.

Nevertheless, former Tory business secretary Kemi Badenoch has revealed she is “a huge fan” of Mr Musk.

In an interview with the Spectator, the Conservative leadership hopeful said: “I think Elon Musk has been a fantastic thing for freedom of speech. I will hold my hand up and say, I’m a huge fan of Elon Musk.

“I look at Twitter before he took over and after: there is a lot more free speech. Yes, there are many, many more things that I see on X, as he calls it, that I don’t like.

“But I also know that views are not suppressed the way that they were, that there was a cultural establishment – that was very left – that controlled quite a lot of discourse on that platform.”