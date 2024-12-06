Elon Musk responds to claims of $100m donation to Nigel Farage’s Reform party

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Elon Musk has responded to reports he is preparing to donate $100m (£79bn) to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party in what would be by far the largest in British electoral history.

According to The Sunday Times, leading businessmen and Conservative Party officials believe that Musk could hand over the cash as a “f*** you Starmer payment” in his ongoing feud with the prime minister.

At the end of last month, the controversial tech billionaire and “first buddy” of Donald Trump even shared a post on X claiming that Reform UK will win the next general election, captioning his repost with the word "yes".

Asked about the reports of the massive donation by ITV, Mr Musk denied reports he was planning to donate $100 million, but his response did not rule out another amount.

Asked by ITV News if he was planning to give the upstart party £80m, he replied “no”.

Controversial tech billionaire and “first buddy” of Donald Trump Elon Musk ( Getty )

He was asked about the rumoured donation as he arrived on Capitol Hill in Washington to meet American politicians.

He has been appointed by Mr Trump to lead a new government efficiency commission in the US.

Earlier this week Mr Farage told GB News he was unaware of any planned donation but said that Mr Musk was "very supportive" of him.

He said: "He thinks that if Reform do well in the UK, we can bring about the same kind of change that he intends to do with Donald Trump in America."

Meanwhile, a shock new poll showed Reform UK has overtaken Labour for the first time, pushing Sir Keir Starmer’s party into third place.

Mr Farage’s party was on 24 per cent of public support, according to Find Out Now – up two points on last week.

The poll of 2,607 adults, conducted on Wednesday, put Labour on 23 per cent – down two points – with the Tories in the lead on 26 per cent.