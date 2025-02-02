Elon Musk ‘needs to be held to account’ for comments on UK – Sir Ed Davey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Ed Davey said Elon Musk “needs to be held to account” for his comments about the UK, as the Liberal Democrat leader responded to the billionaire calling him a “sniveling cretin”.

Sir Ed told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips that Mr Musk was an “over-powerful billionaire US tech magnate”.

In a poll posted last month on X, the social media platform owned by Mr Musk, the businessman asked whether “America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government”.

Sir Ed subsequently called for the US ambassador to be summoned “to ask why an incoming US official is suggesting the UK government should be overthrown”.

The Tesla chief executive, who was selected by Mr Trump to lead the US Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), responded in a post on X by describing him as a “sniveling cretin”.

Britain, through our ambassadors, through our government relations, need to call him out Sir Ed Davey

Asked about his reaction to Mr Musk’s insult, Sir Ed said: “I’ve been in politics long enough to know that there are insults made, and I’m sometimes not always complimentary about people like Elon Musk.

“However, the real issue of substance is that Elon Musk said that the British government, elected by the British people just a few months ago, should be overthrown.

“That’s what he said, and he’s now in the administration in America, he’s sort of camped out in Trump’s Oval Office, and I think that’s a real matter of concern.”

Mr Musk has frequently used the social media platform he owns to attack Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and offer support for jailed British political activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

The tech entrepreneur has also used X to attack safeguarding minister Jess Phillips over the issue of historical grooming gangs in the UK.

Sir Ed said on Sunday: “Britain, through our ambassadors, through our government relations, need to call him out.

“I repeat, I think Elon Musk needs to be held to account.”

The Liberal Democrat leader has called for greater regulation of social media algorithms, pointing to the impact of posts on Mr Musk’s platform X on the disorder seen in parts of the UK last summer.