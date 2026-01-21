Consultation opens on expanding mobile phone ban to all Edinburgh schools

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pupils across Edinburgh could have their mobile phones locked away during the day, following a pilot scheme at two high schools in the city.

The City of Edinburgh Council has launched a consultation on expanding the initiative to all schools.

Following a report discussed at the council’s Education Committee on Tuesday, the consultation for parents, pupils and education staff will run until March.

Two secondary schools, Portobello and Queensferry high schools, are already using lockable pouches which restrict access to mobile phones throughout the day.

The trial scheme has resulted in positive feedback, though there has been consideration for pupils who have medical or caring needs are require access to a phone at school.

Councillors were given a range of options for implementing restrictions, with the preferred option being the use of lockable pouches in all secondary schools, and lockable cabinets in primary schools.

The decision to restrict mobile phone use in all primary schools was previously agreed by the Education, Children and Families Committee, but an impact assessment is under way which will inform how it will work in practice.

The Scottish Government published guidance on mobile phones in schools in August 2024 but restrictions vary depending on the school.

Councillor James Dalgleish, education, children and families convener, said: “In September 2025, it was agreed that restricting the use of mobile phones in our schools would be a positive step forward.

“We want these new measures to be brought in as soon as is practical, but it is the right thing to do to make sure that citywide consultation with families and communities, alongside an integrated impact assessment, takes place to explore and address any issues or concerns.

“Through many conversations, I understand that there is broad support for keeping smartphones out of the classroom, however there are individuals who have concerns, which makes it even more important that as a council we get this change right.

“Pilots, using lockable pouches, at Queensferry and Portobello high schools have anecdotally been broadly successful, and as such the rollout of pouches in other settings needs to be explored.

“This includes options for financing mobile phone restrictions and the potential use of lockable pouches in secondary schools and lockable cabinets in primary schools.

“I am working closely with officers to move this forward as quickly as we can, while also making sure that we have done our due diligence to ensure that restricting mobile phones in our schools will have the intended positive impact.”