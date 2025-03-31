Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has vowed to replace the Conservatives as the “party of Middle England”, as he launches his local election campaign.

The Lib Dems are hoping to erode the Conservative vote in the 20 Tory-run councils that are up for election on May 1.

The party believes it can become the second largest in local government by surpassing the Conservatives, as well as making gains in areas where voters have become disaffected with Labour since the general election.

The Lib Dem leader will launch his party’s local election campaign in Oxfordshire on Monday, one of the areas where the party overturned a series of long Tory-held constituencies at the general election.

Sir Ed said: “These local elections are a chance for the Liberal Democrats to replace the Conservatives as the party of Middle England.

“We can overtake the Conservatives as the second biggest party of local government, replacing failing Conservative-run councils that take their residents for granted with Liberal Democrat ones that work hard for their local communities.”

He also said voters “disillusioned with Labour” – after decisions like charging inheritance tax on farms and means-testing the winter fuel allowance – would now find a “natural home” with the Lib Dems.

Nigel Farage and his party Reform UK meanwhile “just don’t care about our communities”, Sir Ed said, pointing to the infighting involving MP Rupert Lowe.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch recently poked fun at the Lib Dems for being focused on local issues like fixing the “church roof”.

Ahead of his local election launch, the Lib Dem leader hit back, saying: “Liberal Democrats get the job done. Kemi Badenoch may sneer at us for being the party that will fix your local church roof, but we will proudly wear that as a badge of honour.

“We are focused on fixing the local issues people care about, whether it’s fixing potholes, helping you see a GP or dentist, or cleaning up rivers polluted by filthy sewage.”

Nigel Huddleston, the Conservative party co-chairman, responded to the Lib Dems’ plan to challenge the Tories.

He said: “The only thing serious about the Liberal Democrats is the damage they do to local services. Where they run councils, they are letting staff work part-time on full-time pay.

“Only the Conservative Party, under new leadership, are serious about opposing this dreadful government – and only a vote for the Conservatives on 1st May will deliver lower taxes and better services.”

The Liberal Democrats election launch follows similar events by the Tories and Reform.

Mrs Badenoch pledged “lower taxes and better services” as she launched the Tories’ local campaign, but warned the party faces an “extremely difficult” time in the polls.

Mr Farage, at Reform’s launch on Friday night, claimed his party would strip away wasteful local spending, as he portrayed the local election as a springboard for future parliamentary wins.