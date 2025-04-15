Watch live: Nigel Farage makes Reform UK campaign speech in Durham in run-up to local elections
Watch live as Nigel Farage makes a Reform UK campaign speech in County Durham on Tuesday, 15 April, ahead of May's local elections.
Voters in 23 local authorities in England go to the polls on 1 May to choose new councillors.
Reform is standing more candidates in next month’s local elections than either Labour or the Conservatives – though no party has managed to find enough people to contest every seat.
It is the first ballot box test for political parties since Labour won the 2024 general election.
A total of 1,641 council seats across the 23 authorities are up for grabs.
According to PA news agency analysis of nomination data published by local authorities, Reform is standing 1,631 candidates — meaning the party is contesting 99.4 per cent of seats.
The Conservatives have 1,596 candidates (97.3 per cent of seats) and Labour has 1,543 (94.0 per cent).
The Liberal Democrats have 1,396 candidates (85.1 per cent), and the Greens have 1,183 (72.1 per cent).
