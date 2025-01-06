Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Bishop of Dover, Rose Hudson-Wilkin, has warned from the frontline of the so-called small boats crisis that the millions being handed to France by the UK to solve illegal immigration “is killing people.”

The UK’s first black female bishop, who came to nationwide prominance as the Speaker’s chaplain in the Commons during John Bercow’s tenure, temporarily takes over many of Justin Welby’s duties as he steps down as Archbishop of Canterbury on Monday.

Her wide-ranging interview comes as she publishes her eye-opening autobiography The Girl from Montego Bay, which traces her early beginnings in absolute poverty in Jamaica, her struggles and rise in the Church of England and being the Commons chaplain in the toxic Brexit era.

open image in gallery Bishop of Dover Rose Hudson-Wilkin is giving the Christmas Day sermon from Canterbury Cathedral (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Archive )

She talked to The Independent about her first-hand experience of the consequences of Brexit and the immigration she sees in her current role based in Canterbury near the Kent coast. In a forthright conversation, Bishop Hudson-Wilkin did not hold back with her views:

Defending the “compassionate” legacy of Justin Welby and arguing the next Archbishop of Canterbury needs to be like him.

Defending former Speaker John Bercow - arguing he is “a good man” who was “a casualty of Brexit”.

Discussing the “shameful” way MPs conducted the Brexit debate and the dire consequences of leaving the EU.

Demands “restorative justice” for slavery from the UK - but not reparations.

Speaking to The Independent in her office in the picturesque medieval Old Palace in Canterbury, Bishop Hudson-Wilkin is angered by the harsh realities faced by those caught up in the immigration crisis not many miles away.

In particular, she is highly critical of the UK’s attempts to “stop the boats” by paying hundreds of millions to France.

”The millions of pounds that we're giving to the Gendarmerie (French military police) is actually creating more deaths,” she said. “I'm going out to Calais shortly. I was there in April this year, and I saw first hand.

“When people say Calais is a safe place. It is not a safe. No, France is not a safe place for those who are trying to find a place to go to. Why? Because they destroy the tents. Every few days, they go into these areas and they destroy the tents of the refugees.

“The refugee area that I went into was the BMX camp. There were children in that camp. Now, what is going through your mind when you destroy the tents that are a shelter for those children? Yet that's what we are giving money.”

She vented her frustration over the tenor of the debate in the west and the way all parties are focussing on “immigration, immigration, immigration”.

open image in gallery Justin Welby will cease to be Archbishop of Canterbury from midnight on Monday (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I want to see our government, Europe, the west, including America, look at this differently. Instead of saying, ‘We don't want these people’, building walls, saying ‘we're going to break the business model of the small boats’, nonsense rhetoric, I want them to ask ‘why are people leaving their countries of origin? Is it war? Is it famine? Is it climate change? Is it civil unrest? Is it economic?’”

She notes how the language used about slaves has transferred to asylum seekers.

“This thing that we hear often, ‘oh, they're just economic migrants, they're not real asylum seekers.’ Yeah, I remind the British that they were economic migrants when they went all over the world [with the empire]’”.

For the bishop, the issue is related to the question of reparations demanded by a number of Commonwealth countries from the UK for the slave trade. Under Archbishop Welby, the Church of England has led the way in paying reparations but she has a different perspective.

“Instead of reparation and the connotations that reparation has, I want to think of it as restorative justice. That's the terminology I would prefer to use.

“The damage has been done, the damage of the enslavement of a people, of black people. You cannot repair the damage, but you can at some point become engaged with the process to ensure that there is there is restorative justice.

“People here in this country, white people here in this country, do not know why they think black people are subnormal. They do not know why they think it's okay for black people to sweep the office, clean the office, but not to sit around the board table and be part of the decision-making process.”

Her experience in the Church itself highlights a culture of “ingrained racism”. In her book, she describes in painful detail the process of her selection as the Speaker’s chaplain with the resolute but unexplained opposition of Westminster Abbey leading to the job being split. The title of her autobiography comes from an article at the time that described the white male who got the Abbey job as “Oxford-educated” and her as “the girl from Montego Bay.”

open image in gallery Former speaker John Bercow became great friends with the bishop (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Archive )

“It is deep,” she says. “It's not that somebody wakes up one morning and says, I'm going to be racist or I'm going to be prejudiced against black people or pink people or blue people. It is deeply ingrained and they don't even know it.”

As Bishop of Dover she has seen the chaos wrought by Brexit and the departure from the EU, with the queues of traffic from the ferry port and sometimes struggling to get through the lines of vehicles to get to a church service.

But her most brutal experience was as Commons chaplain during the Brexit referendum and in its aftermath. Bishop Hudson-Wilkin is still convinced that the Brexit debate caused the death of the Labour MP Jo Cox.

It was during this time that her friendship with Speaker John Bercow became so strong she says she did not want to move on from Parliament while he was still there and leave him alone with his enemies. The accusations about his alleged bullying were partly linked to her appointment, something that clearly angers her. “I knew him to be a very kind, caring, compassionate individual,” she adds.

But she feels little sympathy for the MPs who complained of the sharp end of his tongue in the chamber.

“The childish and bad behavior of parliamentarians was at fault. My thing was if you behave like a child, then expect to be treated like a child and to be told off like like children.”

Bishop Hudson-Wilkin would sometimes attend debates because it forced MPs “to behave themselves.” Since leaving parliament Bercow has been isolated but the bishop sees him as “a casualty of Brexit”.

It is this approach to defending others that shapes her views on Welby and how his successor needs to be like him despite the reasons for his departure.

“Our church leaders must be compassionate, and that's what we had in Justin - someone who is compassionate and caring, someone who loves the Lord and wants to talk, wants to represent, to speak truth to power whether power likes it or not, someone who is confident in the gospel. We had that in Justin. I want an archbishop that is not dissimilar in terms of loving the Lord and loving the people that they're called.”

Although as a suffragan bishop, she does not have a seat in the Lords, Bishop Hudson-Wilkin defends their place in parliament at a time when some MPs are pushing for the 27 Lords spiritual to be ejected along with hereditary peers.

“The Lords is a bit of a joke, because you get anybody who's given you some money to sit there who has no idea about what poverty is like. Our bishops in the Lords, they know about that, and they can speak about it. They know their dioceses. I have no problem with them sitting there.”

Bishop Rose Hudson-Wilkin’s book The Girl from Montego Bay is on sale from 16 January.