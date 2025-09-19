Starmer’s relief after success of Trump’s state visit won’t last long

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The stakes were high for Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK this week. From questions over the appointment of Lord Mandelson and the US president’s links with Jeffrey Epstein, to criticism of the UK’s free speech laws - there was certainly no guarantee of success.

After a nightmare return to parliament for Sir Keir, who saw the departure of both Lord Mandelson and his deputy Angela Rayner in the space of two weeks, the prime minister needed a boost amid growing speculation that he may not remain in post until the next election.

There were a few sticky moments, such as when Trump told the prime minister to call the army in to tackle migration. He also admitted disagreements over the recognition of Palestine.

Sir Keir Starmer held a joint press conference with Donald Trump at Chequers on Thursday ( Lauren Hurley/No 10 Downing St )

But the US president avoided any open berating of the UK, and glossed over questions on Mandelson and free speech – leaving the visit, overall, looking like a success story for the relationship between the Labour government the Republican administration in the states.

Asked whether he has any sympathy for the ex-ambassador, who was sacked for historic links with Epstein, the US president palmed the question off on Sir Keir Starmer, saying: "I don't know him. Actually, I had heard that, and I think maybe the prime minister would be better speaking of that."

Addressing Sir Keir, Trump added: "That was a choice that he made, and I don't know. What is your answer to that?"

Sir Keir responded: "Its very straightforward. Some information came to light last week which wasn't available when he was appointed and I made a decision about it and that's very clear."

And asked about free speech, he also deferred to the prime minister – who was able to offer an uncontested defence of Britain’s approach to the issue.

While the prime minister has a history of navigating relations with the US president fairly well, it doesn’t change the fact that Trump is an extremely volatile US president – meaning that Thursday’s joint press conference had every chance of being a disaster for the prime minister, and a disaster he certainly couldn’t afford.

Sir Keir can breathe a sigh of relief today over Thursday’s state visit. But it will be shortlived, as the prime minister must now turn his attention to problems at home.

With growing concern over a failure to tackle migration, devastating approval ratings and the loss of key allies in his top team, a growing number of Labour MPs have publicly warned Sir Keir Starmer is on the brink of being ousted – looking to Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham as a possible replacement.

The next few weeks are crucial for the prime minister. All eyes are on the UK’s migrant return deal with France, which finally became operational this week, while Labour’s conference later this month will be another key litmus test for any dissent against Sir Keir’s leadership.