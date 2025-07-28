Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The impromptu press call on the steps of Turnberry with Keir Starmer and Donald Trump provided an historic moment for UK, US and Middle East politics.

Amid the rambling of the US president almost drowned out by the bagpipe music commissioned to welcome the prime minister and his wife Lady Victoria, there was a significant shift in policy.

Trump essentially greenlighted Sir Keir recognising a Palestinian state and almost simultaneously rewrote US Republican party policy in regards to Israel and supporting Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Trump publicly dismissed the Israeli prime minister’s claim that “nobody is starving in Gaza”.

open image in gallery Starmer and Trump in Turnberry ( AP )

He said that “you can’t fake pictures” of starving children and, alongside Sir Keir, made ending the hunger his number one priority.

The president then refused to praise the Israeli PM’s tactics, saying that “nobody is doing very well there” and calling the whole Gaza crisis “a mess”.

This is a significant departure from the absolute support he has given the Israeli government previously. Netanyahu has been a regular guest of his in Florida and a close political ally.

But even more important was telling Starmer that he did not mind him “taking a position” on a Palestinian state.

The issue had been an incredibly vexatious one for Sir Keir. He had a divided cabinet arguing over it due to meet in an emergency session this week. Most of his party were demanding that it happens. More than 250 MPs from nine different political parties backed it. And worse still, Jeremy Corbyn was threatening him on the left on the issue with a new political party.

One of the biggest problems with the UK following French President Emmanuel Macron’s lead last week was US opposition - voiced just on Friday by secretary of state Marco Rubio.

Now the US president, Rubio’s boss, has told Starmer he can go ahead if he wants – it does not bother him.

open image in gallery Benjamin Netanyahu ( AP )

This takes a huge amount of heat off Sir Keir and means much of the political danger he faces from within his own party is reduced.

Trump makes no bones about the fact he likes Sir Keir, even if they disagree politically on much. Now he is repaying Starmer’s patience in press conferences and willingness to massage the president’s ego on every occasion in full.

And for those who watched the painful official press conference after their formal meeting, those remarks on the Turnberry steps were a pre-reward for Sir Keir’s patience and forbearance.

Underneath the prime minister must have been gritting his teeth as the US president toyed with him throughout.

There was Labour London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan being “a nasty man”; there was the advice on how to beat Nigel Farage in an election (clue: it involved Starmer doing the opposite to what his government is doing now); there were the lectures on immigration and not putting inheritance tax on farmers.

Throughout, Sir Keir sat with a smile on his face, not wavering in his warmth to Trump but occasionally standing up for himself on certain issues without directly criticising the president.

The prime minister has learnt the hard way that insulting the world’s most powerful politician is not the way to get what you want. He and many of his cabinet did that during the first Trump term.

The truth is that the US president likes a mixture of sycophancy along with someone who is willing to defend themselves politely. Starmer is here for that, every so often pointing out his own policy successes or saying Sir Sadiq is his friend “actually”.

But the main aim is for the love shown to Trump to reduce tariffs for UK exports to the US and he can persuade a reluctant president to be more helpful on issues like Ukraine, and even more importantly, the Middle East.

So successful has Starmer been that we are already seeing leaders like Germany’s Friedrich Merz and Nato secretary general Marc Rutte follow his example.

Starmer has proven time and again that he is a superb diplomat who has won the friendship and admiration over everyone from Ursula von der Leyen to Trump. Perhaps only he could have got the US president to shift so much on Middle Eastern policy.