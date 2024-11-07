Nigel Farage’s Clacton prepares to roll out the red carpet for Donald Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

When Donald Trump sets off on his first tour of the world capitals, his itinerary is likely to be a roll call of famous cities: Berlin, Moscow, Kyiv, Rome, London perhaps.

But as Air Force One dots the globe, anyone who suggested the unfashionable Essex resort of Clacton-on-Sea might be tacked on to the list would not be taken seriously.

It has echoes of the slogan on Del Trotter’s battered yellow Robin Reliant in Only Fools And Horses: “Trotters Independent Trading: New York, Paris, Peckham”.

But, don’t laugh, there are those in Nigel Farage’s circle who believe it might actually happen.

Trump with Farage at the Trump Turnberry course in South Ayrshire in May 2023 ( PA Archive )

They are convinced that Mr Farage, who spent election night in the US with Mr Trump, might have already persuaded the president to visit his constituency of Clacton if and when, as expected, Trump visits London.

In fact, they are already preparing to roll out the red carpet for the president-elect and considering how to impress and entertain him.

There is talk of visiting one of Clacton’s two golf courses for a round of Mr Trump’s favourite sport, before “the Beast” and the presidential limousine make their way to the Wetherspoon pub opposite the pier.

Peter Harris, Farage’s election campaign agent and a Reform councillor, told The Independent: “We are certainly preparing to welcome President Trump. We are ready to roll out the red carpet. It will be amazing for this area.

“We are very fortunate to have the only MP in Britain who is close friends with the president-elect. Nigel’s victory was a big moment for Clacton but this could be huge.

“We have excellent golf courses in Frinton and Clacton. Trump will be more than welcome to play a round here. It would be tremendous to see Trump and Nigel walking together along Clacton seafront.”

Peter Harris was Farage’s campaign agent during this year’s general election ( David Maddox )

The area’s chequered history includes being a base for the notorious Kray twins, and the migration of cockneys from London helped give it the nickname “Dagenham on Sea”.

But having been neglected and forgotten for decades, it is now back in the public eye as the place which finally elected Mr Farage to the Commons on his eighth attempt.

Mr Harris would also like to take the most powerful man in the world – who is famously teetotal – for a drink at the Three Jays Pub in the village of Jaywick, regularly found to be England’s most deprived area.

The trip to Jaywick would be part of a hope that, after a presidential visit, the man who made his name as a real estate tycoon can cast an eye over the area and help revive it, with the help of his famous entourage.

He said: “Nigel promised voters that he would do what he could to bring much-needed investment into Clacton and this area and it certainly will help to have the ear of the president of the United States and people like Elon Musk.”

With his second presidential victory, Mr Trump has already promised to revive American fortunes – in Clacton, fingers are crossed he can also Make Essex Great Again.