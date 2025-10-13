Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The intervention by Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, on Monday morning to spare the blushes of Keir Starmer was significant. And it follows a deliberate pattern of engagement between a right-wing White House and a centre-left Downing Street that has been in evidence throughout this year.

Things were getting out of hand for the UK prime minister over his involvement in the Middle East peace process.

The US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckerbee, and the Israeli government had publicly humiliated the British government by pouring scorn on a statement made by education secretary Bridget Phillipson claiming that the UK had played a significant role in achieving the deal.

The decision by Starmer to recognise a Palestinian state clearly still rankled, both in Tel Aviv and among members of the wider Trump administration, and they were in no mood to give the British prime minister any credit at all.

But as Starmer faced international embarrassment ahead of flying out to Egypt for the signing of the Gaza deal, the Trump administration came to his aid.

Witkoff, almost certainly under instruction from the US president, posted on X (formerly Twitter): “I would like to acknowledge the vital role of the United Kingdom in assisting and coordinating efforts that have led us to this historic day in Israel. In particular, I want to recognize the incredible input and tireless efforts of National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell.”

One of the more notable things about this was the political cover it afforded Powell in particular, who is facing demands that he be sacked following a row over the collapse of a case against two alleged Chinese spies.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has bailed out Keir Starmer once again as the British PM was facing international humiliation ( Reuters )

But it was an extraordinary thing to do at a moment when the US president was basking in his own success and busy accepting the laurels of his diplomatic victory. He had been unwilling to share much credit, if any at all – so why do this for the UK PM?

This is not the first time by any means that Trump has come to the aid of Starmer. He did so with the flawed Chagos Islands deal; in allowing Peter Mandelson to be the ambassador to the US despite warnings over his China and Jeffrey Epstein links; with giving the UK the first trade deal, and with public pronouncements on what a strong negotiator and good man Starmer is.

It could be that Trump was charmed by Starmer’s “beautiful wife” Victoria, whom he is always keen to praise.

It may be that Trump likes and respects Starmer as an international statesman who has made an effort to reach out to him despite their differences in political philosophy.

With his mother hailing from Scotland, Trump also genuinely loves the UK and does not hide the fact.

open image in gallery Steve Witkoff praised Britain for its help with the peace deal ( Reuters )

But this is the most transactional president in US history. The fact is that the honour of the state visit last month played a big role in Trump wanting to help Starmer out. Now, the hope that King Charles will be at the White House in 2026 for the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence is an equally important carrot to tempt the president.

Added to that, sources have suggested that the US administration “cannot allow Britain to fail” because “it needs one ally to succeed to justify the president’s approach to foreign policy”.

They point out that Trump has invested in Britain succeeding more than any other ally. France is in trouble economically and politically, while Germany is taking more of a back seat and is also struggling to hold up a flagging EU economy.

As one source noted: “Trump needs Britain to stay on its feet.”

Whatever the reasons, though, Starmer’s biggest success in a troubled premiership has been his foreign policy, and the respect he has abroad. That is in no small part because of his excellent relationship with Trump, which has made him the link man with other Western allies and someone whom other leaders have attempted to emulate.