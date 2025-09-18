Trump and Starmer sign tech deal to mark ‘new era’ for UK-US relationship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump said a new tech deal would help the US and UK “dominate” in the world of artificial intelligence (AI) as Sir Keir Starmer hailed a “new era” for the special relationship.

The US president, making an unprecedented second state visit to the UK, is determined to take on China in a battle for technological supremacy.

The tech prosperity deal signed at Chequers will see US firms invest in the UK and boost co-operation on AI, quantum and other emerging technologies.

Mr Trump said: “This agreement will also help America and our British allies dominate the future of artificial intelligence.”

He pointed out the US is “leading China and the world by a lot” on AI.

Mr Trump said the deal would “ensure our countries lead the next great technological revolution side by side”.

He added: “We are committed to ensuring the UK has a secure and reliable supply of the best AI hardware and software on earth.”

He said the US and UK are also working on an economic security alliance, adding “we’ll have it done very quickly”.

At a joint press conference with Mr Trump, Sir Keir said: “We’ve renewed the special relationship for a new era.”

He said the tech agreement signed with the US “has the power to change lives”.

“It’s our chance to ensure that technologies like AI, quantum and others amplify human potential, solve problems, cure diseases, make us richer and freer, strengthen democracy not tyranny,” Sir Keir said.

“This is the territory on which the future will be won.”

The tech deal includes joint research programmes to develop models in areas such as biotechnology, precision medicine, cancer, rare diseases and fusion energy.

Nasa and the UK Space Agency will develop AI models for space exploration, while both countries plan to co-ordinate on AI policy, exports and workforce training.

The agreement further links the UK’s AI Security Institute with the US Centre for AI Standards and Innovation to promote secure AI innovation.

The state visit has seen US firms commit to invest £150 billion in the UK alongside the tech prosperity agreement and co-operation on nuclear power schemes.

America’s top technology companies announced £31 billion of investment, including £22 billion from Microsoft to fund an expansion of Britain’s AI infrastructure and the construction of the country’s largest AI supercomputer.

Google committed £5 billion of investment, and Nvidia boss Jensen Huang hailed a “big week for AI in the UK” as the US chip giant agreed to deploy 120,000 advanced processors across the UK to help the British AI sector.

But there were also signs of division between the US and UK leadership:

– Mr Trump suggested military involvement in tackling the small boats crisis, warning illegal migration could “destroy” countries.

– The US president acknowledged he had a “disagreement” with the Prime Minister over the UK’s intention to recognise a Palestinian state.

– He urged the UK to exploit its North Sea oil and gas resources, highlighting his own “drill, baby drill” policy and dismissing wind power as a “very expensive joke”.

Those moments aside, Sir Keir will be relieved the potentially awkward press conference passed without any major bust-up.

One uncomfortable topic was the sacking of Lord Peter Mandelson over his ties to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, with whom Mr Trump was also associated.

But the US president disowned the former US ambassador in response to the only question on Epstein.

Asked whether he had sympathy with Lord Mandelson for being fired over his historic links to the sex offender, Mr Trump said: “I don’t know him actually”.

Mr Trump spoke fondly about the transatlantic bond: “The United States and the United Kingdom have done more good on this planet than any two nations in human history.”

Sir Keir said the UK and US were working together to put pressure on Vladimir Putin to get him to agree to a peace deal with Ukraine.

Mr Trump told the news conference he thought the Ukraine war would be the “easiest” to resolve but the Russian president had “really let me down” following a ramping up of attacks on Ukraine.

The president’s helicopter carrying him from Chequers to Stansted Airport made an unscheduled landing at a local airfield due to what the White House called a “minor hydraulic issue”.

A backup helicopter took him to Stansted, where he boarded Air Force One and departed for Washington.